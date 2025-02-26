Mahashivratri 2025: Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant and other musicians' devotional tracks celebrating Lord Shiva

As Mahashivratri dawns upon us, the reverberations of devotion can be felt through the music industry. Several renowned musicians have released tracks dedicated to Lord Shiva, each infused with deep personal reverence and musical brilliance. From Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher to B Praak and Salim Merchant, these artists share the inspiration behind their compositions and how Lord Shiva’s presence has shaped their lives. BPraak, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Salim Merchant and Rajakumari share the inspiration behind their compositions and how Lord Shiva’s presence has shaped their lives.

Adinath Shambhu

Composed by Meenal Nigam and sung by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Kailash Kher, Adinath Shambhu is more than just a song—it’s a heartfelt tribute. Sonu Nigam describes it as "the most special song of my life," primarily because it was composed by his sister, who has long been devoted to bhajans and kirtans. "More than me, she is more committed and hardworking," he shares, adding that he requested his "brothers" Shaan and Kailash Kher to join him in this offering. His deep connection to Lord Shiva stems from his upbringing, as his mother was a devoted Shiv bhakt. "She used to call me Bholenath ka prasad," he recalls, making this tribute all the more personal.

For Kailash Kher, Shivratri has always been a profound experience. "I only remember MahaShivratri from my childhood. It was always about celebrating Shiva and Parvati, but back then, there wasn’t much noise about it. Today, the significance has increased, and festivals are celebrated with even more belief and love," he reflects.

Mahakaal

B Praak’s latest track Mahakaal was a consciously timed release for Mahashivratri. "Bhagwaan Shiva ka gaana toh issi din aayega na!" he exclaims, emphasizing the importance of aligning the song with the festival. Originally planned for the Mahakumbh, the song was eventually released just in time before the grand event concluded. "This idea had been in my mind for a long time. Jaani Bhai (lyricist) and I had one shared thought—how big can we go in scale and make it look grand?" he says. With the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, he is confident that Mahakaal will become a staple in devotional playlists.

Bhole

Salim Merchant, along with rapper Paradox, has crafted Bhole, a song that blends intense devotion with musical innovation. The track is based on Raag Bhairav, a raga named after Lord Shiva, and carries a mantra-like rhythm. "We wanted waves of Shiva’s chants intertwined with fast-paced, mantra-style lyrics, intercepted with emotional and devotional lines," Salim explains. He praises Paradox for his versatility, highlighting how the rapper’s spoken word and singing added depth to the track. "He is a big bhakta of Shiva, and it felt right to have his voice on this track," he shares. Beyond its devotional essence, Bhole also celebrates Nataraja, the dancing form of Shiva. "We wanted an infectious track that not only celebrates Lord Shiva’s marriage with Parvati but also brings that dance element into it," he says.

Kashi to Kailash

For rapper-singer Raja Kumari, her album Kashi to Kailash was not just a musical project—it was a divine calling. She traces her connection with Lord Shiva back to her childhood. "One of the first performances I did as a 10-year-old was a 15-city dance tour across India, where I performed Shiv Tandav," she recalls. "There were a few verses in the Tandav that I really resonated with, and I felt deeply connected to that side of Shiva." A recent visit to Kedarnath strengthened this bond. "When I was there at the temple, I felt the God talking to me, saying, ‘Why don’t you sing your songs for me?’ That moment changed everything. I realized that whatever I was doing wouldn’t work unless I committed to making this album for Shiva." The journey has since been nothing short of surreal for Raja Kumari.