Why are musicians B Praak, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan soaking in devotional fervour?

B Praak A huge devotee of Shri Krishna, B Praak is known for coming up with devotional songs frequently. Recently, he made a bhajan on Shri Ram, titled Aayiye Ram Ji. It features actor Shriya Saran. He wrote on Insta: “Aayiye Ram Ji... Spreading hope, positivity, and devotion with the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal and the blissful presence of Shriya Saran.” (Clockwise from top left) B Praak, Shreya Ghoshal, Meenal Nigam, Jaani, Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher (Photos: Instagram)

Jaani

Lyricist-composer Jaani released a bhajan, Shivaya, a couple of months back. Sung by musician Diljit Dosanjh, Jaani says it’s a “prayer close to my soul, born from a journey through my darkest times full of anxiety and depression. It’s my heartfelt prayer to Mahadev for guidance and strength”. Now, Jaani has also penned a bhajan on Shri Ram, titled Aayiye Ram Ji, which has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya Ghoshal

Singer Shreya Ghoshal came up with a Saraswati bhajan on Basant Panchami/Saraswati Puja earlier this week. Titled Saraswati Vandana, the song has been composed by her and Kinjal Chatterjee. Shreya wrote on Insta, “On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami I am releasing a beautiful Saraswati Vandana that I have made with lot of love. May the year 2025 start with the blessings of Ma Saraswati (sic).”

Kailash Kher

Composer-singer Kailash Kher has come up with a YouTube channel that releases an episode on a spiritual place frequently. From Mundeshwari Temple in Paunra (Bihar) and Sri Sarangapani Swami Temple in Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu) to Ram Kund and Sundarnarayan Temple in Nashik (Maharashtra) and Sringeri Sharadamba Temple in Sringeri (Karnataka) - the Padma Shri recipient is seen narrating the importance of these sites in the videos, with music in the backdrop. “Spiritual music has been integral to me since the beginning of my career. So, this endeavour was to highlight our indigenous and cultural places via art. Humare mandiron aur aashramon ki stories bataana bahut zaruri hai. That’s why I decided to come up with videos of such treasured places, some of which are lesser-known too,” he tells us.

Meenal Nigam

Given the ongoing spiritual fervour in the country, with the first anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha and the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), the last one month has seen singer and yoga guru Meenal Nigam release five devotional numbers. They include Gayatri Mantra, Naam Ramayan, Rama Rama Ratate Ratate, Ramashtakam and Mahakumbh Ki Mahima. Calling devotional music her “natural calling”, Meenal says, “My mum was a very spiritual person and it’s because of her that our home was always soaked in that vibe. Bhajans have always been an integral part of my life. They empower me.”

Kirtan at Sonu Nigam’s home

Recently, singer Sonu Nigam had singer Gaura Vani and his musical group at his home. Known for his world-fusion mantra music performances and a Krishna devotee, Gaura played the harmonium and sang multiple bhajans, as Sonu and composer Salim Merchant sang along.

Music fervour at Maha Kumbh Mela

The next few days will see several singers take the stage in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh). Singer Kavita Krishnamurti will perform on February 8, followed by Suresh Wadkar and Hariharan’s performances on February 9 and 10, respectively.

Shankar Mahadevan at Maha Kumbh

Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan performed at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) last month. The official Maha Kumbh Insta page posted: “Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan delivered a captivating performance at Maha Kumbh 2025, enchanting the audience with devotional melodies.”