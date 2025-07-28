‘Main lamba hu yaar’: Raghav Chadha hilariously tells Parineeti Chopra, asks her to wish THIS every morning; video

Back in 2023, Bollywood actor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cousin sister Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician and MP Raghav Chadha. They got married in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Ever since then, the happily married couple have made several public appearances, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry. Well, this weekend, for the first time ever, Parineeti and Raghav are all set to grace Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show together. By the looks of the promo, Raghav will steal the show with his hilarious punches. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra on Kapil Sharma's show

In a viral teaser of the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Raghav Chadha walks in bare feet, accompanied by his wife Parineeti Chopra. Kapil Sharma then asks him, “Mannat maangi thi aapne? Ki meri Pari se shaadi hogi toh main Kapil ke show mein nange paao jaaunga?” Right when Raghav reveals that his shoes were stolen backstage, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda enter stage chanting ‘Jiju Jiju’, demanding money in return for his shoes. Raghav hilariously states, “Neta ki jeb se paisa nikalwana chahte hain.” The couple then play post-wedding games on stage before Parineeti reveals the first thing she googled about Raghav after their first meeting in London.

Parineeti wanted to find out Raghav’s height! Hearing this, Raghav stands up and says, “Main lamba hun yaar.” Up next, Raghav takes a fun jibe at Parineeti’s old interview where the actor said she will never marry a politician. Raghav says, “Yeh naa, jo bolti hai, uska ulta ho jaata hai. Isne kaha ‘I will never ever marry a politician’, neta se shaadi ho gayi. Ab main isse roz subha utha kar bolta hun tu bol ‘Raghav Chadha will never ever become Prime Minister of India’.” Sunil Grover makes this promo even funnier when he enters as the owner of a band, reciting Parineeti’s viral ‘meri body mein sensations hote hain’ dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

Well, we can’t wait to witness Raghav Chadha’s hilarious side when he and Parineeti Chopra arrive on Kapil Sharma’s show.