Malaika Arora’s rumoured new BF Sorab Bedi breaks silence, clarifies they are just friends: ‘We trust each other…’

There are many celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry who prefer keeping their personal lives private. But no matter how much they try, some or the other intel about their love life manages to sneak online. It may not always be true, but when has that stopped the internet from gossiping? This is exactly what happened when Malaika Arora’s pictures and videos with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi went viral recently, after the latter attended a party at the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl’s restaurant in Juhu. But are the two really in love, as buzz suggested, or are they just good friends? Well, Sorab has now broken his silence on the matter, clearing the air once and for all.

Ever since Malaika Arora’s break-up with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, the internet has been overly invested in who the Munni Badnaam star is hanging out with. Back in 2024, Malaika was linked to fashion stylist Rahul Vijay after the two attended a concert together. And now she’s in the news for allegedly finding love again with actor and model Sorab Bedi. However, Sorab has clarified that he and Malaika are just friends. In a chat with Times Now, the Chand Jalne Laga star shared, “Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us.”

Expressing his disappointment with the link-up rumours about him and Malaika, Sorab further stated, “People are talking several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state. Aisa karna nahin chahiye. (They shouldn't do it). I didn't party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently.”

After dating for over 8 long years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora parted ways in 2024. Confirming the split during Singham Again promotions to a crowd chanting Malaika’s name, Arjun had said, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.”