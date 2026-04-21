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Mallika Prasad Sinha: Awards are an affirmation in its best form

Actor Mallika Prasad Sinha says awards coming here way for her portrayal of the ruthless antagonist-Amma is gratifying 

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 06:35 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Mallika Prasad Sinha calls playing a villain of such power and getting recognised for it is “like an affirmation in its best form.”

Mallika Prasad Sinha

The actor recently received another award for the negative role for her performance in Mardaani 3. “Awards always bring a smile and getting for a film so near to me is so gratifying. To be recognised by the Maharashtra entertainment industry is humbling and an affirmation of good work, and for that I am grateful," she says.To her, it was more than just playing a villain; it was an exploration of how vulnerable people are in society. "The character of Amma fascinated me because anyone who rises up like that, especially a woman, in any field deserves to be seen in her humanity, her complexity and has to be played with nuance," she shares. This "beggar-mafia queen" is the product of a inhuman reality.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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