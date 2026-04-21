Mallika Prasad Sinha: Awards are an affirmation in its best form

Mallika Prasad Sinha calls playing a villain of such power and getting recognised for it is “like an affirmation in its best form.”

Mallika Prasad Sinha

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The actor recently received another award for the negative role for her performance in Mardaani 3. “Awards always bring a smile and getting for a film so near to me is so gratifying. To be recognised by the Maharashtra entertainment industry is humbling and an affirmation of good work, and for that I am grateful," she says.To her, it was more than just playing a villain; it was an exploration of how vulnerable people are in society. "The character of Amma fascinated me because anyone who rises up like that, especially a woman, in any field deserves to be seen in her humanity, her complexity and has to be played with nuance," she shares. This "beggar-mafia queen" is the product of a inhuman reality.

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{{^usCountry}} This affirmation is earned, rooted in a journey that began alongside legends like Girish Karnad. Mallika’s debut film achieved honours of winning a National Award in 1999. Reflecting on her early days known for heavy-hitting roles, she notes, “I had the privilege to essay landmark roles like Devi Ahilya Bai opposite Shabana Azmi and Sadashiv Amrapurkar long before I came to Mumbai. That feeling stayed with me forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This affirmation is earned, rooted in a journey that began alongside legends like Girish Karnad. Mallika’s debut film achieved honours of winning a National Award in 1999. Reflecting on her early days known for heavy-hitting roles, she notes, “I had the privilege to essay landmark roles like Devi Ahilya Bai opposite Shabana Azmi and Sadashiv Amrapurkar long before I came to Mumbai. That feeling stayed with me forever.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mallika is eager to maintain her momentum and continue diversifying. "The best part about working as an actor for me has been the diverse roles I have got to play," she says. While she is learning to master the nuances of those operating in the shadows, she is now ready to flip the script. "Perhaps now it would be interesting to cross over to the other side of the law and play an investor or a cop!" she adds, ready for the “happy challenge,” says the actor who was also part of Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mallika is eager to maintain her momentum and continue diversifying. "The best part about working as an actor for me has been the diverse roles I have got to play," she says. While she is learning to master the nuances of those operating in the shadows, she is now ready to flip the script. "Perhaps now it would be interesting to cross over to the other side of the law and play an investor or a cop!" she adds, ready for the “happy challenge,” says the actor who was also part of Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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