Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Manoj Kumar death| Cousin Manish Goswami recalls his last days: He had been…

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Apr 04, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Manoj Kumar's cousin Manish Goswami recalls the late artistes last days and how his passion for cinema inspired him to turn producer

The entire nation has been mourning the loss of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar. The legend passed away this morning due to a heart attack. Recalling his last few days, his cousin Manish Goswami talks to us.

Manish Goswami and Manoj Kumar
Manish Goswami and Manoj Kumar

Manish shares, “I have been visiting the hospital practically every day. He would have been 88 this July but due to old age complications, gradually, the hearts starts pumping less. He had been talking on and off, but the last three days, he had been speaking less.”

Taking pride in how Manoj Kumar introduced ‘patriotism’ to Indian cinema, he says, “The word patriotism in the Indian film industry, he is the person who’s sowed the seed for it from his films like Shaheed, Upkaar and Purab Aur Paschim. These are all his masterpieces, which will go in history for today's generation to watch. He was a filmmaker who made movies not with the help of corporates but would put his own hard earned money in making films and take the risk, with his conviction. The passion with which he has made films will go down in history.”

Manish also reveals that Manoj was so passionate about cinema that it surpassed any other need of his. “He had such an active mind that he used to still think of ideas and thoughts, and used to discuss films because that was his passion. I still remember once he had mentioned that ‘if I don't get to eat one day is fine, but I have to see a film, they are very important’,” he says.

Ask him what Manoj felt about the modern-age filmmaking and he responds, “He was never against the new era of filmmaking, as they all have their own way of working. But his time was different. I feel that the depth which was there in his filmmaking is missing somewhere in today's filmmakers.”

New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
