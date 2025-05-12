Marvel star Simu Liu gets engaged to long-time gf in Paris; Priyanka Chopra, Florence Pugh drop well-wishes

Another dreamy man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to tie the knot! If you hit play on Shang-Chi (2021) or even Barbie (2023), for that matter, just to watch Simu Liu throw punches or sing in slow motion, we’ve got news that’ll shatter your multiverse: he’s engaged. Marvel star Simu Liu gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris

The Kim’s Convenience star made things official with longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu in the most romantic way possible — under the sparkling lights of Paris, with the Eiffel Tower as the third wheel. Both dressed in crisp white, the couple posed for dreamy engagement pics, and yes, her diamond ring did all the talking.

Liu kept the captions sweet and simple. “Us forever,” he wrote on one photo. In another, he poured his heart out: “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch, and everything in between — I choose you, forever and always.” Cue the collective meltdown.

Fans and celeb friends wasted no time flooding the comments with love. Florence Pugh let out a caps-lock scream: “AHHHHHHH HOW AMAZING! Sending love to you both.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas hit the emojis hard with a flurry of hearts and confetti, while John Legend chimed in with a classic, “Congratulations.”

Simu and Allison have been going strong since late 2022, and while they've made a few glamorous red carpet appearances, they’ve mostly kept things low-key. Still, Liu has never shied away from gushing about her. Over the past year, he’s praised her for bringing peace, happiness, and “the kind of love that makes everything feel right.”

Now, with that Paris proposal, the internet’s new favourite couple just became official goals.