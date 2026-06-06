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Masters of the Universe: He Man finds his power again in a nostalgic and crowd-pleasing adventure

The live-action He-Man film blends nostalgia with accessible storytelling as Prince Adam battles Skeletor.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 06:04 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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I had a faint recollection of He-Man's iconic 'I have the power!' battle cry as I settled in to watch the new live-action adaptation. Like many children of the 90s, I had been fascinated by the cartoon hero whose transformation from Prince Adam to the mighty He-Man felt nothing short of magical. With a live-action film arriving in cinemas, and without having revisited any other adaptation post that, there was some nostalgia. The real question, however, was whether a story that once captivated children could still resonate with the same audience now all grown up.

A still from Masters of the Universe

The story revolves around Prince Adam, forced to flee his home planet after Skeletor launches an attack and seizes control. During his escape to Earth, he loses his mighty sword, the very source of his power, and spends years searching for it. When he finally finds it, Skeletor's forces are quick to close in, setting the stage for a battle that drives the rest of the film.

Among the performances, Nicholas Galitzine makes a convincing He-Man, striking the right balance between vulnerability and physical strength. The role gives him ample opportunity to showcase both sides of the character, and he fares well. Idris Elba lends dependable support as Duncan. Camila Mendes delivers a confident performance as Teela, ensuring the character is more than just a sidekick in the hero's journey.

Overall, not every childhood favourite needs a radical reinvention. Masters of the Universe understands that and instead focuses on translating the spirit of the cartoon to the big screen. The result is a film that occasionally feels dated in its storytelling but remains engaging thanks to its characters and sense of fun.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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