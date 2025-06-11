Materialists Early Reviews: Celine Song's follow up to Past Lives gets rave reviews; star-studded cast at the centre

It’s not out yet, but Materialists is already dominating the internet discourse and for good reason. With a dream cast led by Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, this sleek New York City rom-com is shaping up to be one of the most endearingly seductive films of the year. And with Celine Song, of Past Lives (2023), at the helm, expectations were already sky-high. The cast of Materialists

Set to release on June 13, Materialists follows a messy, magnetic love triangle between a high-end matchmaker (Dakota Johnson), her mysterious new fling (Pedro Pascal), and a tall, emotionally complicated ex (Chris Evans). If it sounds like your ideal Friday night viewing, you’re not alone — early viewers are already obsessed.

The internet reacts

With advanced screenings already making their rounds, social media platforms have lit up with early praise. And the consensus? This one hurts in a very, very good way. “#Materialists avoids the sophomore slump by telling an honest and empathetic story of dating and love. The dialogue is incredible, portraying a variety of thought-provoking and emotional moments that had me near-tears in many moments. Easily one of the best movies of the year,” said a fan on X. Celine's influence on the film was a definite winner for most, “Celine Song crafted something so intimate and beautiful that it left a forever mark on my heart. Materialists is one of the best films of the year.” Other reviews raved about the cast: “Chris Evans returning to the romance genre is everything I needed — you don’t understand. He’s incredible in Materialists — he genuinely broke me.” A similar post read, “Celine Song’s #Materialists is everything I wanted & more. An achingly perfect depiction of what love is & how love can be defined to so many out there. Dakota Johnson & Chris Evans give their best performance to date! + Pedro is just amazing! The perfect follow-up to Past Lives.” One more comment read, “Materialists is so incredibly moving. Celine Song really makes me believe in love. Such a brilliant, honest, insightful film about how the worthiness you see in yourself impacts your relationships and dating. Achingly vulnerable and honest, Celine is one of our best writers!!”

From emotionally devastating performances to pitch-perfect writing, Materialists is being called a knockout in every department. Whether you’re in it for the heartbreak, the sizzling chemistry, or just to watch Chris Evans be romantic again, it looks like this one’s got something for everyone.