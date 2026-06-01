‘May, you’ve been amazing': Check out Katrina Kaif's latest post feat. hubby Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan

It's been two years since we last saw Katrina Kaif in a full-fledged film. Even as the wait continues, her Instagram keeps offering her fans a glimpse into her private life. And the latest post is as candid as it can get for Kat!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She shared multiple pictures in her carousel- ranging from pictures of her picnic with husband, actor Vicky Kaushal on his birthday, to her quest to find hot chocolate in what appears to be London.

Here's the post:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Her carousel was a summary of how the month of May has been for her. It begins with a hair flip, and goes on to her finding the ‘Best hot chocolate’. “Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on…… happy to say that this is the best one ever….” She found the best coffee too, followed by a picture with her coffee companion, Vicky! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her carousel was a summary of how the month of May has been for her. It begins with a hair flip, and goes on to her finding the ‘Best hot chocolate’. “Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on…… happy to say that this is the best one ever….” She found the best coffee too, followed by a picture with her coffee companion, Vicky! {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Then comes a glimpse of Vicky's birthday celebrations on May 16. A cute cake featuring a cartoon version of VicKat and their son Vihaan was captioned “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle” And then, the happy couple posing together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then comes a glimpse of Vicky's birthday celebrations on May 16. A cute cake featuring a cartoon version of VicKat and their son Vihaan was captioned “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle” And then, the happy couple posing together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Katrina and Vicky have been married for five years now, after tying the knot on December 9, 2021 in a lavish ceremony. They welcomed their son Vihaan on November 7 last year. The post currently stands on Instagram with five million likes, with the adorable caption “Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katrina and Vicky have been married for five years now, after tying the knot on December 9, 2021 in a lavish ceremony. They welcomed their son Vihaan on November 7 last year. The post currently stands on Instagram with five million likes, with the adorable caption “Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the professional front, Katrina is busy managing her successful make-up brand, while Vicky will be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON