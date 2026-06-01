...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘May, you’ve been amazing': Check out Katrina Kaif's latest post feat. hubby Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan

Katrina Kaif's May highlights on Instagram include her quest for the best hot chocolate and a picnic with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 04:13 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
Advertisement

It's been two years since we last saw Katrina Kaif in a full-fledged film. Even as the wait continues, her Instagram keeps offering her fans a glimpse into her private life. And the latest post is as candid as it can get for Kat!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

She shared multiple pictures in her carousel- ranging from pictures of her picnic with husband, actor Vicky Kaushal on his birthday, to her quest to find hot chocolate in what appears to be London.

Here's the post:

On the professional front, Katrina is busy managing her successful make-up brand, while Vicky will be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

vicky kaushal katrina kaif
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘May, you’ve been amazing': Check out Katrina Kaif's latest post feat. hubby Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘May, you’ve been amazing': Check out Katrina Kaif's latest post feat. hubby Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.