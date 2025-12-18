‘Mazza aa gaya’: Akshaye Khanna reacts to his viral Dhurandhar scene; Mukesh Chhabra talks about the actor’s process

While the entire country gushes over Dhurandhar and Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Rehman Dakait in the Aditya Dhar film, the actor is back at his Alibaug home. Just yesterday, a video of Akshaye performing Vastu Shanti puja at his residence surfaced on the internet, finally giving fans an update about what he’s up to amid the crazy success of his recently released film. But does Akshaye, one of the few Indian actors who is not on social media, know that he’s gone viral? Well, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now revealed the actor’s reaction to becoming an internet sensation.

In a recent chat with Miss Malini, Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra opened up about Akshaye Khanna and his acting process. When asked if anybody expected Akshaye’s dance to go viral, Mukesh said no, explaining, “Woh unka khud ka bhi toh idea tha naa, Akshaye paaji ka, woh improvised hai. Wohi hai naa woh aisa actor hai naa, woh jo jo cheezein, unka jo Akshaye Khanna ka ek sur hai naa... har actor ka ek sur hota hai. Unka jo sur hai naa woh itna different hai ki woh naa kisi ka borrowed lagta hai, naa kisi ka copied lagta hai. Ek apna ek sur hai. Woh kisi bhi cheez ke andar apna ek aise cheez daalte hain jo itna convincingly karte hain, ki aapko pyaar ho jaata hai. There’s a scene when he, jaata hai stage ke upar, podium ke saamne khada hota hai, he bends down and says ‘Assalamualaikum Lyari’ and then he addresses everyone. Kaun karta hai aise, I want to know that. Woh actor ki choice reheti hai, woh jo sochta hai, aise dimaag lagata hai.”

Talking about Akshaye’s reaction to the viral scene, Mukesh shared, “This morning I was talking to him. Unko, ek toh, he’s very unaffected I guess, like ‘Haan mazza aa gaya’. Bas. He’s not... unko pata hai, apne kaam mein kitna mohabbat karte hain. I was also on set a couple of times, maine realise kiya ki unka process... he’s in his space, he handles his aura carefully, he will read so many times, he will fully prepare. I think woh sab dikhta hi hai kaam mein, woh hi hota hai magic.”

Akshaye Khanna became an internet sensation when a scene from Dhurandhar went viral on social media, days after the film’s theatrical release. In this clip, the actor was seen grooving to Arabic track FA9LA, sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi, with co-star Ranveer Singh right behind him. Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Akshaye’s aura farming once again in Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 next year.