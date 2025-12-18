Shraddha Kapoor can’t get enough of Dhurandhar, shares yet another review: ‘When every actor is so perfect…’
Shraddha Kapoor shares yet another appreciation post for Dhurandhar
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt review of Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar on her social media handle. She began by saying it was truly ‘terrible’ of the director to make a film like this. But went on to add: “and then make us wait 3 months for part 2 🤦♀️ Don't play with our emotions, pre pone the release please. What a phenomenal experience 👏 Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobaara dekhne jaati. Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar All in 2025. Hindi Cinema 🚀🚀🚀.” Well, it seems like Shraddha, like many fans, can’t get enough of Dhurandhar because she has once again shared an appreciation post for the Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh-starrer.
This time, Shraddha Kapoor has given a shout out to the technicians of Dhurandhar. The actor shared, “In the greatest films, the work of technicians is invisible. @Dhurandhar is a big moment for Indian cinema. Let's make the technicians of this marvel visible and applaud them 👏 @castingchhabra when every actor is so perfect, it starts at a perfectly chosen cast.” In another post, Shraddha further wrote: “When a film looks so authentic, badass, powerful, it's never by chance. It was created by @vik_now, @sainisjohray, @smriti.schauhan, @shivkumarpanicker, @preetisheel. When you feel that 'resonance' and your pulse changes with every scene, there are master craftsmen in the audio dept making it happen @shashwatology, @bishwadeepchatterjee, @irshadkamilofficial. Needless to say, @adityadharfilms @dhar_lokesh #JyotiDeshpande formed the bedrock to build this greatness on. @Dhurandhar.”
Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Soumya Tandon and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar is currently busy breaking records at the box office. Within two weeks of release, the spy action thriller has become the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year, third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time. Fans, and Shraddha, are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.