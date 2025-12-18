Shraddha Kapoor can’t get enough of Dhurandhar, shares yet another review: ‘When every actor is so perfect…’

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt review of Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar on her social media handle. She began by saying it was truly ‘terrible’ of the director to make a film like this. But went on to add: “and then make us wait 3 months for part 2 🤦‍♀️ Don't play with our emotions, pre pone the release please. What a phenomenal experience 👏 Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobaara dekhne jaati. Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar All in 2025. Hindi Cinema 🚀🚀🚀.” Well, it seems like Shraddha, like many fans, can’t get enough of Dhurandhar because she has once again shared an appreciation post for the Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh-starrer.

This time, Shraddha Kapoor has given a shout out to the technicians of Dhurandhar. The actor shared, “In the greatest films, the work of technicians is invisible. @Dhurandhar is a big moment for Indian cinema. Let's make the technicians of this marvel visible and applaud them 👏 @castingchhabra when every actor is so perfect, it starts at a perfectly chosen cast.” In another post, Shraddha further wrote: “When a film looks so authentic, badass, powerful, it's never by chance. It was created by @vik_now, @sainisjohray, @smriti.schauhan, @shivkumarpanicker, @preetisheel. When you feel that 'resonance' and your pulse changes with every scene, there are master craftsmen in the audio dept making it happen @shashwatology, @bishwadeepchatterjee, @irshadkamilofficial. Needless to say, @adityadharfilms @dhar_lokesh #JyotiDeshpande formed the bedrock to build this greatness on. @Dhurandhar.”