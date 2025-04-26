Megyn Kelly blasts Blake Lively’s TIME 100 spot, calls her out over ‘fake MeToo allegations’ against Justin Baldoni

American political commentator Megyn Kelly isn’t one to mince words, and she made that clear on Thursday night at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, especially when asked about fellow honoree Blake Lively. The journalist-turned-podcaster took a firm stance against Lively’s inclusion on TIME's list of the most influential people of the year, calling it not just undeserved, but “a ridiculous joke”. Megyn Kelly blasts Blake Lively’s TIME100 spot

“She’s only here because she’s a celebrity,” Kelly said bluntly. “She has no influence over anything. She launched a fake MeToo allegation… She’s lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart. And so for her to be honoured for doing that — to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing — is a scandal.”

Kelly was referring to Lively’s infamous disputed claims involving her It Ends With Us (2024) co-star Justin Baldoni. While those allegations never resulted in legal action, they have caused a considerable stir online. Now, Kelly claims the entire controversy was baseless. “Obviously, TIME is looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong,” she added. “I have a feeling [Lively is] going to be avoiding me. I won’t be avoiding anybody. I’m good.”

Netizens weigh in — and most take Kelly’s side

You’d expect social media to be divided, but to the surprise of many, the majority of netizens rallied behind Kelly. One viral comment on X read: “Megyn ‘Thug Life’ Kelly absolutely DISMANTLED Blake Lively on the red carpet of the TIME 100 Gala. Mind you, Blake and Ryan were on that same red carpet. Megyn Kelly literally doing a drive-by on the opps. Is this why Ryan was pissed off last night?” Another added: “Megyn is 100% correct. She didn’t sugarcoat anything or hold back. That was awesome!” A third chimed in: “Agree 1000%. Blake bought that award, plain and simple. She got it for doing damage control over the plantation wedding scandal. They donated money, and in 2025 they called in a favor.” Others praised Kelly’s boldness, saying: “She’s stunning! You should have been standing right next to her there! I believe her when she says Blake would be hiding from Megyn! lol.” And perhaps the harshest take of all: “Got to give it to Megyn. She’s the only one so far from that event to state the truth. Blake should stay home. She deserves nothing but the karma coming her way.”

As always, Megyn Kelly has left the red carpet — and the internet — buzzing. What do you think about this?