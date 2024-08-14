Merging pop sensibilities with personal growth is the inspiration behind Delhi-based singer-songwriter Manthan's music

In a world where music evolves with each passing moment, Delhi-based singer-songwriter Manthan Somvanshi has stepped into the spotlight with his debut track, Rencontre. With this release, he aims to showcase his vocal prowess and eclectic musical influences, hoping listeners will appreciate his seamless blend of pop sensibilities and lyrical depth, offering a fresh perspective on modern music. Manthan Somvanshi released his debut track, Rencontre recently.

"It wasn't decided initially that I'd enter the field of pop music exclusively. I was open to all ideas. I really loved pop music and wanted to create songs in that genre initially," he tells us.

He emphasizes his openness to experimentation, influenced by his admiration for diverse artists. He insists that his musical journey has been shaped by various artists who have left an indelible mark on his creative process. These include international stars like Zayn Malik and Lana Del Rey, as well as independent artists closer to home, such as Raghav Meattle.

"I was listening to a diverse range of music and was influenced by all these artists. I'm open to experimenting with other genres as well, creating an eclectic mix," he says.

"One person who has been constant throughout this entire journey has been Zayn Malik. While he has been a constant, many other artists have contributed to my development as an artist. Lana Del Rey stands out for her unconventional approach to songwriting. She instilled in me the belief that you can be unique and still persist in music," adds Somvanshi.

As Manthan continues to develop his unique sound, he acknowledges the importance of finding one's own voice in the industry. "Initially, when you're new to this field, you might be so influenced by other artists that you try to imitate them, but that’s not your voice. Finding your own sound is really important," he reflects.

For Somvanshi, this realisation marked a turning point in his artistic journey. With Rencontre as the first step, he hopes to inspire others through his music, just as his own inspirations have done for him.

"Even in future songs, if I can express a bit of vulnerability, I’d like to credit the artists who helped me understand that there’s nothing wrong with expressing your vulnerability," he says.

His music serves as a bridge between his personal experiences and those of his listeners. "If you're going through something, it's better to talk about it and share it with others," he says.

"There are people who might relate to that. Like Lana [Del Rey] helped me through my process, I hope my music can help others as well," he concludes, promising that he remains committed to exploring new sounds, expressing his truths, and connecting with audiences on a deeper level.