Michelle Trachtenberg's ex actor Shawn Ashmore on her death: 'This is an incredible loss'

Hollywood actor Shawn Ashmore is paying tribute to his former girlfriend Michelle Trachtenberg following her death on Wednesday. The 45-year-old actor, who was in a relationship with Trachtenberg from 2004 to 2006, mourned her loss in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing sorrow alongside a nostalgic photograph of them together. Shawn Ashmore and Michelle Trachtenberg dated for almost 2 years.

“Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle’s passing. She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly,” he wrote.“She was loving, quirky and would never pass up a Law and Order SVU marathon:) My condolences to her mother Lana and sister Irene! This is an incredible loss!” he added.

For the uninititated, Michelle was discovered unresponsive in her Manhattan flat on Wednesday. Although the official cause of death has yet to be confirmed, reports indicate she had undergone a liver transplant in recent months, and sources suspect her body may have rejected the organ. Authorities do not consider her death suspicious.

Celebrities, former co-stars, and others have flooded social media to give their condolences and react to her death. Blake Lively honoured her late Gossip Girl co-star, as she shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram Story, reminiscing about Trachtenberg’s lively spirit and the lasting impression she left on those around her. Posting a throwback image from Gossip Girl, Lively reflected on the first time she met Trachtenberg.

“She was electricity.You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.,” she wrote. Lively warmly described Trachtenberg’s unwavering commitment, saying, “She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work.” She further highlighted the late actress’ loyalty, courage, and bold personality, describing her as “big and distinctly herself.” In a touching detail, Lively recalled how Trachtenberg always wore caramel-scented lip gloss—not just for the camera, but to create a pleasant experience for those around her.

Another co-syar from Gossip Girl, Ed Westwick, shared his condolences, writing, “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers.” Rosie O’Donnell, who worked with Trachtenberg on Harriet the Spy, shared her sorrow, stating, “She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.” Cast members from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, including James Marsters, David Boreanaz, and Alyson Hannigan, also paid their respects, remembering her kindness and talent.

Kim Cattrall, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in Ice Princess, shared a nostalgic photo from the film, writing, “Rest in peace, Michelle,” accompanied by a broken heart emoji.