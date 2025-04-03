A bedazzled fan to dried mango bites: Millie Bobby Brown's bag haul is as Gen-Z-coded as it gets!

No item in a Gen Z girl's bag is ever there without a reason and Millie Bobby Brown unpacking the chaotic contents of her work bag for a popular YouTube interview series, is an elaborate testament to the same. Run through the animatelist will you, and we bet you have a few of these in your ride or die bag too. Millie Bobby Brown reveals what's in her work bag!(Photos: YouTube)

Bedazzled portable fan — Her "biggest fan" in her own words.

Tea — Builder's brew is her pick which she steeps in a splash of milk and 2 sugars, and leaves the tea bag in like a "true Brit".

Dried mango — Her snack on hand for mango season, Millie says this hits "better than candy".

Bedazzled cup — When Millie said she "WILL NOT drink out of another cup", we felt that.

A pink portable diffuser — Her choice of essential oils? Peppermint and eucalyptus, because she needs the energy.

A bedazzled mirror — The LAST pink thing to come out of her bag, she promises.

Pimple patches — Because either she's using them, or everyone around her is. Plus, they're butterfly-shaped. SO CUTE!

A homemade scarf — The bedazzled mirror was in fact, not the last pink thing Millie pulled out of her bag. Side note: She knows how to knit?!

Microchip scanner — Now this one's very, very cute. Millie carries this device around, so that every time she finds a stray dog or cat, she can scan their microchip, which usually is telling of if they have a home or not. If so is not the case, she simply takes them to her facility to get them registered and vaccinated.

Phone — Her most used app? Maps. "I never know where I'm going", she confesses. Same, Millie.

Hair and body mist — Florence by Mills of course.

Eye stuff — Glasses, contacts (because they always fall out when she's doing a crying scene) and sunnies, to escape the paps. This is low-key a celebrity starter pack.

Poop bags — Before you make a face, they're for the dogs! Her's of course, but anyone else who might need them: "I try to help the dog community where I can", she says.

Pillow spray — We get what a pillow spray is for, but the cute bit is her little story time about Jake knowing she's going to spray her pillow, but every night, without fail, he will squelch his face and cough like it's killing him. Typical husband stuff.

Millie's parting shot is slightly cuter though. She says if she could have absolutely any human in her bag, it wouldn't be a human, it'd be her dog Winnie, aww!