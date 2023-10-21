Mirzapur actor Anjumm Sharma: My film and theatre stint helped me arrive, finally

Actor Anjumm Sharma feels that his previous stints in films and theatre has paved way for him in the industry. With projects like Mirzapur he feels he has finally arrived.

Actor Anjumm Sharma at the HT House in Lucknow(HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I started my career in 2007 and on the way have been part of many good projects (Slumdog Millionaire, 2008 and Wazir, 2017) but the real recognition came my way with the cult web-series. In the first season, my character Sharad Shukla was just introduced but in the second season, it gave me wings and with next – that will probably come early next year – I am set to fly,” says the actor on his visit to HT House in Lucknow.

Sharma has been part of multiple projects and it’s all the experience put together that helped him sustain over a decade. “My work, be it in films or theatre, helped me in my journey as an artiste. But in all these years I had been waiting for that one right project and when it finally happened, it was like I had hit a six on the final delivery! Thankfully everything fell in place and the show as well as my character clicked with the audience,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma feels lucky that the OTT boom worked in his favour. “Web is a better proposition as it gives opportunity to actors to explore their characters at length. In terms of reach it’s becoming bigger and better, so you get noticed and monetarily it’s favourable too. Now, shows having multiple seasons, it gives you work security as well. So, it has become a great space to be in,” says the Made in Heaven (2019) actor.

The Sultan of Delhi actor recalls, “I have rejected lead roles in television shows which was a very tough decision. I did theatre for many years with (actor) Makarand Deshpande and others. I have faced countless rejections during my journey, but I was never disheartened.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plays and shoots have brought him to Lucknow a number of times. “I have come here for theatre and to shoot season two and three of Mirzapur. I remember doing the play Sir Sir Sarla here. So, on a personal front as well as work wise, I am very familiar with the city,” the actor signs off.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail