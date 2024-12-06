Moana, Snow White, Lilo & Stitch, and more, animated movies now get a live-action remake

Beloved animated classics that have captured the hearts of generations are stepping into the real world with live-action remakes, bringing a fresh perspective to fan favourites. Iconic films like Snow White, Lilo & Stitch, Moana, How to Train Your Dragon and more are being reimagined to blend the magic of animation with the realism of live-action cinema. These remakes promise to evoke nostalgia for older fans while introducing timeless tales to a new generation. Let’s take a closer look at these upcoming remakes. Snow White and the seven dwarfs will come alive in a new live-action movie

Moana

Dwanye Johnson and co-star Catherine Laga’aia on sets of Moana (instagram)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson might be promoting the latest version of Moana 2, but the actor has already begun filming for the live-action version of the film. He was snapped alongside his co-star, newcomer Catherine Laga’aia on sets in Hawaii, USA. In a recent interview with Extra, he admitted that he is wearing a bodysuit that is an ode to the Maui’s bulky top half. The suit also covers up his pre-existing tattoos and perfectly recreates the demigod’s ink. He said, “That’s a suit that took a long time to put on. I’m so happy you said, ‘You bulked up,’ because when you say, ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell.” The live-action adaptation of Moana is directed by Thomas Kail and is set to release in 2026.

How to Train Your Dragon

After becoming one of the biggest hit animated trilogy, Toothless and Hiccup will return to the big screen on June 13, 2025. Gerard Butler will be reprising his role from the animated franchise as Stoick the Vast. Actor Mason Thames will play Hiccup and actor Nico Parker will be Astrid. It is based on the 2010 animated film. The recently released trailer has recreated several scenes from the first movie, play-by-play, making for a nostalgic watch. The movie was filmed in Northern Ireland during some of the coldest months of the year and Butler took his commitment to living the Viking up a notch by taking an ice bath at 5 am every day. In an interview with Collider, he said, “It was very cold and kind of miserable because we went at the worst time… For some reason, I had decided I was going to take ice baths every morning.”

Lilo & Stitch

A trailer with a cute Stitch causing chaos was recently released (instagram)

For the 2000s kids, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch was a fun series and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl’s bond with a fugitive alien, who she initially thought was a dog but helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, the live-action movie will be released on May 23, 2025. Recently, the first teaser trailer was launched and showed the adorable Experiment 626 causing havoc at a Hawaiian beach, staying true to the story’s roots. Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong portrays her sister Nani and Kaipot Dudoit plays David Kawena. In a fun crossover, Disney also released a poster of Stitch with Moana’s coconut pirate, Kakamora, in his mouth.

Snow White

Set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2025, the first full trailer for Disney’s live-action film Snow White was leaked online ahead of its official release. It stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler in the titular role. The trailer was shown in AMC theatres before screenings of Wicked, which allowed an HD version to surface online. With a reported budget of $269.4 million, according to Forbes, it is directed by Marc Webb and the screenplay was written by Barbie’s (2023) Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. The trailer features Zegler, who lives with her wicked stepmother and falls in love with a prince who overhears her singing. This live-action musical reimagined the classic 1937 film and will also feature the beloved seven dwarves.