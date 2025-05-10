‘Modi ne sun liya’: Kangana Ranaut shares powerful clip amid rising tensions; Fauji beti Rhea Chakraborty pens a note

On April 22, a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam left 26 innocent men dead, including a realtor named Manjunath from Karnataka. After he was shot dead, his wife Pallavi and their 18-year-old son Abhijeya confronted a terrorist, asking him to kill them as well. But the attacker refused and told them, “Modi ko bolo.” Two weeks later, Indian Armed Forces responded to the terror attack by carrying out targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This attack was termed Operation Sindoor, in reference to the widows left by the Pahalgam terrorist attacks. Today, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a powerful video, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hitting back at the harrowing statement ‘Modi ko bolo’. Kangana Ranaut and Rhea Chakraborty

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video, which begins with Pallavi’s heartbreaking audio interview followed by Indian Armed Forces fighting back. In this video, we also witness an old clip of PM Narendra Modi stating, “Intezaar lamba nahi kar sakta. Chun chun kar ke hisaab lena, yeh meri fitrat hai.” Along with this hard-hitting post, Kangana wrote in the caption: “Modi ne sun liya 🔥 #operationsindoor.” Meanwhile, Kangana’s fellow Bollywood celebrity Rhea Chakraborty penned a heartfelt note for the family of the Armed Forces protecting our nation as tensions rise between India and Pakistan.

Rhea shared, “From a fauji daughter.. I grew up watching my dad wear his uniform like second skin - calm, proud, ready. And I grew up watching my mom hold back tears like a soldier too. Being an Army officer's daughter means you learn early... That love often looks like distance. That pride quietly holds hands with fear. Today, I sleep safely in my home because someone else's father, mother, brother, or sister is out there - standing at the border, standing tall. To every Army, navy and airforce family waiting, hoping, praying - I see you. I feel you. I stand with you. From one fauji home to another... sending love, strength, and a salute. Jai hind.”