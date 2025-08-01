Mohit Suri on Virat Kohli connect in Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara: ‘I remember seeing Virat, a newcomer in a nightclub…’

Mohit Suri’s latest musical romantic drama Saiyaara has left a lasting impact on audiences. May it be the soulful music, the heart-touching story or the chemistry and versatile performance of the lead pair — newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. After the film’s release, many scenes and dialogues quickly went viral on social media. But one particular moment which won hearts was when Ahaan as Krish Kapoor took Aneet aka Vaani to a cricket field. On the crease, Ahaan paid tribute to legendary cricketer Virat Kohli, making the crowd roar in delight with the reference. But where did that come from? Virat Kohli and Ahaan Panday

During a recent interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Mohit Suri revealed the story behind the Virat Kohli reference in Saiyaara. The filmmaker shared, “I remember seeing Virat Kohli once when he was like a newcomer in a nightclub I think. And I remember him once saying, 'You see, I'm going to be the biggest cricketer', overheard him saying it to some people. And he was a newcomer that time. He's younger than me, so I've seen that and he's had his ups, and the glorious career that he's had. But he's had his downs also. And then he comes back after over a thousand days and scores a century again.”

Mohit went on to explain, “He truly is a legend and you'll have people who make scores and break records but if you want to be remembered forever, you have to live the life that Virat lived. That was the best example to give. He's done it his way. He's given to cricket. So I just wanted this analogy to make music, not by just making a hit, not just scoring a century, but by giving something back to music like how Virat has. So, all power to him man. I'm a Virat Kohli fan.”

Well, fans absolutely loved it and the scene definitely emerged as a major highlight of Ahaan and Aneet’s Saiyaara. Kudos to the team!