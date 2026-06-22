Moradabad welcomes team Welcome To The Jungle- Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Akshara Singh

What happens when the star cast of Welcome To The Jungle- Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav and Akshara Singh get together? They rock it, of course!

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani at Teerthanker Mahaveer University.

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Moradabad was in for a treat when the team came visiting Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) on Monday as part of promotions for their upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle. It was organised by TMU in association with Hindustan.

Akshay Kumar shakes a leg with Akshara Singh

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{{^usCountry}} It was nothing less than a concert as thousands of students gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars. Cheers and whistles filled the air the moment the actors arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was nothing less than a concert as thousands of students gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars. Cheers and whistles filled the air the moment the actors arrived. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay kept the excitement levels high by interacting with students and even shaking a leg to the film's chartbuster Ghis Ghis Ghis with Akshara, who is a popular name in Bhojpuri films. Rajpal, meanwhile, had the audience in splits with his trademark humour. The banter between the actors kept the energy alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay kept the excitement levels high by interacting with students and even shaking a leg to the film's chartbuster Ghis Ghis Ghis with Akshara, who is a popular name in Bhojpuri films. Rajpal, meanwhile, had the audience in splits with his trademark humour. The banter between the actors kept the energy alive. {{/usCountry}}

Akshay and Rajpal Yadav on stage

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As the stars wrapped up their visit, the excitement showed no signs of fading, with students continuing to share photos and videos from the event across social media. If the response at TMU is anything to go by, Welcome To The Jungle has already found an eager audience well before its release. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, features a massive star cast- Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez, among others, and releases in theatres on June 26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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