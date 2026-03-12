Teerthanker Mahaveer University to Hold Convocation on March 14; J. P. Nadda to Attend as Chief Guest

Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad, will hold its Convocation on March 14, 2026 at the university campus, where degrees for two academic sessions, 2023–24 and 2024–25, will be conferred in a joint ceremony. Jagat Prakash Nadda, Honourable Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, will attend the event as the Chief Guest. On March 14, 2026, Teerthanker Mahaveer University will host its Convocation, featuring Chief Guest Jagat Prakash Nadda. (TMU)

The convocation will also be attended by several dignitaries, including Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh; and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Former State President of BJP, Uttar Pradesh, who will attend as Guests of Honour.

It will be conducted in the presence of the university’s leadership, including Suresh Jain, Chancellor of Teerthanker Mahaveer University; Manish Jain, Group Vice Chairman; and Akshat Jain, Executive Director.

The convocation will bring together a total of 6,041 students from various undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and diploma programmes across the university’s 14 colleges. Of these, 2,577 degrees pertain to the 2023–24 academic session, while 3,464 degrees correspond to the 2024–25 session.

The 2024–25 academic session has recorded notable academic results, with girl students securing a majority in the merit list across all medal categories. Out of 156 medal recipients, 112 are girls, and only 44 are boys. The medals include 54 Gold Medals (40 girls, 14 boys), 52 Silver Medals (35 girls, 17 boys), and 50 Bronze Medals (37 girls, 13 boys).

Similarly, the 2023–24 session recorded 155 medal recipients, comprising 103 girls and 52 boys, reflecting a consistent academic performance by female students across disciplines.

For the 2024–25 session, the university will confer 3,464 degrees, including 36 PhD degrees (19 women and 17 men), 832 postgraduate degrees, 2,490 undergraduate degrees, and 106 diploma certificates. The presence of 19 women among the doctoral awardees highlights growing participation of female scholars in advanced research programmes.

For the 2023–24 session, 2,577 degrees will be awarded, including 1,056 female students and 1,521 male students.

University officials said the convocation will be attended by the Chief Guest, senior university officials, faculty members, and other dignitaries from academic and public life. During the formal proceedings, degrees will be conferred college-wise, and meritorious students will be honoured with Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in recognition of their academic performance.

“The convocation is a significant academic occasion that celebrates the achievements of our graduating students and recognises those who have demonstrated exceptional academic excellence,” university officials said.

Over the years, Teerthanker Mahaveer University has become a prominent higher education institution in the region, known for its multidisciplinary academic environment, strong emphasis on research and innovation, and commitment to holistic student development. With a wide range of professional and academic programmes, the university aims to contribute to developing skilled professionals and responsible leaders for society.

Officials added that the event will bring together graduates from diverse disciplines and mark an important academic occasion for the university community. As thousands of students receive their degrees, the ceremony will mark their academic journey while recognising excellence, dedication, and scholarly achievement.

The convocation will represent a moment of pride for the graduating students and their families, while reflecting Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s continued commitment to nurturing professionals and citizens for the future.

