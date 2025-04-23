‘More Alia than Alia’: Alia Bhatt shares screen with her mimic Chandni, reminds fans of Kareena Kapoor; watch

One digital creator who has managed to make a mark on social media in the last few years with her unique content and crazy talent is Chandni Bhabhda. She’s a lawyer, a mimicry artist, an actor and a video jockey. But her most popular skill is the way Chandni perfectly imitates Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, from the way she talks and laughs to the expressions she makes. Chandni had even flawlessly replicated Alia’s beloved dialogue ‘Shiva’ from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) when the film released. Well, in a new video which has taken the internet by storm, Alia finally shared the screen with Chandni aka Aila! Alia with her mimic Chandni

The fun video, shot for a brand Alia Bhatt endorses, begins with Chandni Bhabhda repeating everything that the actor says in the same style. This is a Get Ready With Me post, where the two put on makeup the way Alia generally does in her GRWM videos. Chandni puts on foundation using her hands and proceeds to apply lipstick the same way that Alia does — by putting her mouth to the lipstick instead of the other way around. Alia hilariously calls it ‘weird’ while Chandni mimics the actor’s style of using a lipstick. Alia then asks Chandni to ‘dab it off’, instead of the infamous ‘wipe it off’.

In the end, Alia bursts into laughter with Chandni perfectly imitating her. Well, fans can’t get enough of this unexpected collab. Many are now lauding Alia for being a good sport, remembering the AIB video. For instance, one fan claimed, “Alia ki pr ko salute hai. The way they manage to turn aspects/elements that troll her into something to get positive mileage from. Did the same with that aib skit. (Which was an expensive production/shoot in context..btw was produced/funded by dharma ). Even when they don’t like it they pretend to be sporty about it..in perception.” Some are gushing over how Chandni is more Alia than Alia herself. One such comment read, “Hahah that lipstick moment 😂😂. And the last laughing moment of Chandni was more Alia than Alia herself 😂,” whereas another internet user wrote, “She is more alia than alia herself 😂 I follow her and I love when she mimics alia.”

Interestingly, there are also some netizens who were reminded of Kareena Kapoor Khan by this video. A social media user asked, “Alia being mimicked and alia mimicking kareena?,” whereas another claimed, “Why did Alia suddenly behave like Kareena when she said “Abhi lipstick kaise lagate ho, lets see that’ 😂.” Agreeing, another fan wrote, “She’s become a mix of Bebo n Deepu.”

Well, we wouldn’t mind another such collab when Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev arrives in theatres in 2026. We are sure Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva would love it just as much as fans!