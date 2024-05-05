Mother's Day special: Varun Sharma's mother Veena Sharma: He bought the house we rented in Mumbai for me

Actor Varun Sharma’s mother, Veena Sharma has been a pillar of support for him, and in our new series leading up to Mother's Day, the mother-son duo open up on their bond with us. Veena has had a prolific career of her own as she has a master's degree in arts and worked as a Fine Arts lecturer for 38 years. “I joined as a teacher in 1977 and retired in 2015 as the Head of The Department,” she shares. Varun Sharma opens up on bond with mom Veena Sharma ahead of Mother's Day

Veena raised Varun and his sister as a single mother, post the actor’s father’s demise in 2005. Even when the Fukrey actor decided to come to Mumbai, she faced criticism from family members. “After he had completed his 12th, we went on a two-day vacation to Chandigarh to visit family. There, he participated in a talent show which interestingly also had Rubina Dilaik. While she won there, Varun was the first runner up, and there I saw his talent and decided to support him in his passion,” she shares.

Talking about his mother, Varun says, “My mother has played every role for me in my life. The faith she showed in me to send me to a different city to pursue my dreams, has been integral to my being. When I moved out to Mumbai on this acting journey, my biggest strength was my mother and sister by my side, supporting my dream.” Although, when he was venturing out on the acting journey, Veena made him take one promise: “I asked him to promise me that he will follow his passion with dedication and honesty and will not fall into other traps. He made me proud by keeping true to his words.”

She also raved about his son for buying a house in Mumbai for her. “I moved to Mumbai to be with my kids in 2016 and we used to stay on rent. But in 2022, Varun bought that house for me, and it will always remain truly special. Also, he made me meet Shah Rukh Khan, which was my lifelong dream,” she says.

Ask Varun about the qualities he has imbibed from his mom, and he says, “She is very disciplined and punctual, and I am really trying to imbibe that in my personal and professional front. She also looks at everything in a positive light and finds a solution to even the worst of crisis, and that’s a quality I have taken from her.” Whereas Veena has her own take on it: “Varun is really religious like me, and if I may say, even more. We have had tough times and it’s our faith in God that helped us through it. Also, he is a pure-hearted soul and there cannot be anything more rewarding for me as his mother.”

Recently, Varun had shared with us that after seeing his friends and actor-couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda take the plunge, his mom also wants him to get married. Mention that to Veena and she says, “Main bas chahti hun ki ab bas uski shaadi ho jaye. Ab meri bhi umar ho gayi hai, to apne pote-potiyon ko kab khilaungi? Mere liye ab next padav yahi hai.”