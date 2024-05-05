Shah Rukh Khan was first choice for 1942: A Love Story, reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra

What Vinod said

“Shah Rukh had a history with me. When I was making 1942: A Love Story, I'd seen his work. Renu (Saluja, his then-wife) had edited a film called Maya Memsaab. He had a small role. So I offered him the role. I was the first person to offer him a role. He wasn't a star then,” said Vinod.

Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut with Raj Kanwar's 1992 romantic film Deewana. He then starred in films such as Rajiv Mehra's romantic comedy fantasy Chamatkar (1992), Aziz Mira's rom-com Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Hema Malini's romantic drama Dil Aashna Hai (1992), Ketan Mehta's mystery film Maya Memsaab (1993). While he didn't end up doing 1942: A Love Story, he became a star with hits such as Yash Chopra's 1993 romantic thriller Darr and Abbas-Mustan's 1993 revenge thriller Baazigar.

Vidhu eventually signed his Parinda (1989) actor Anil Kapoor for 1942: A Love Story. The film starred Manisha Koirala opposite her. Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit was initially offered her part. 1942: A Love Story also starred Jackie Shroff.

Shah Rukh in Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots

Vidhu also offered Shah Rukh the titular role in his 2003 production, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut Munna Bhai MBBS. However, Shah Rukh had to opt out of the project due to surgery. “I told him you go, take six months, one year whatever. But when you come back, my film is the first one you're doing. Due to complications, he didn't do the film. So I said Sanjay Dutt is the right choice for this,” added Vidhu.

Sanjay Dutt was initially signed to do Jimmy Sherigill's part in the film. Shah Rukh was also offered another Vidhu production, Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, but he opted out again. Aamir Khan eventually played the character of Rancho. Years later, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar collaborated on the film Dunki last year. However, he hasn't done a film with Vidhu Vinod Chopra yet.