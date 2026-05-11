Mother's Day | Vidisha Srivastava: This Mother’s Day Is About Presence

After dedicating years to the small screen’s beloved sitcom, actor Vidisha Srivastava is finally trading long shifts for uninterrupted quality time with her young daughter, Aadya. “This is my time, our time without any work chaos. I am there with my daughter, my world,” she shares. Vidisha and Aadya

With the show—a longest-running comedy daily, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai—now wrapped and its franchise moving to OTT, mommy Vidisha is relishing a break from being Anita Bhabi. The special day this year marks a significant shift: a chance to simply be for her. “This Mother’s Day is more about presence,” she shares, detailing the change in her routine. “This is the first time in these three years there is space just to be. No rushing in between shoots, no split attention, soaking the freedom and giving my Aadya that uninterrupted togetherness,” she says.

While she attempted this balancing act during the daily shoot, she admits it was challenging, “The current shift in our schedule gets noticed. I get up with her, plan things around her, and just be myself this Mother’s Day,” she adds.

The break is clearly well-earned. “Anita Bhabi was lovable role but too demanding, and as a television actor I was constantly pulled, rushing in the chaos,” she recalls, adding that this time with Aadya has been overwhelming in the best way. Consequently, she is now focused on finding a rhythm where being an actor and a mother can co-exist.

Vidisha joined the show in 2022 and, managed a pregnancy and a return to work while playing a central character. She recalls her most challenging motherhood and career moment.

“Being pregnant and getting a full-fledged daily in one go happened together, but it became difficult when Aadya was born,” she explains. “Because I navigated through pregnancy somehow, but motherhood is a different ball game. Being a mom, you want to be with your daughter and see her experience every first in life.”

Returning to work was no easy task. “A part of my heart was with her. Even though she accompanied me on the sets with Nani, I still missed her, but I guess that’s what a mother is,” she reflects honestly.

This year, Vidisha’s Mother’s Day plan is centred on gratitude, particularly for her own mother, Meena ji, whom she credits as her backbone. “I am lucky to have the most beautiful soul as my mother. I have learnt a lot from her. I think this is the best day to acknowledge her,” Vidisha says. She adds, “After becoming a mother myself, I think I know what she has been to me. She held everything together for me that I couldn’t. The way she transformed from my mommy to Aadya’s grandmom is the most beautiful transition I have seen in this life.”