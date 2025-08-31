Mr India World Shevam Singh shares how he ‘manifested’ his win three years ago on the Miss India stage

The new Mr India World Shevam Singh is overjoyed with his victory but admits that “there is a responsibility and it comes with pride as well”. He says, “I am honoured and feel blessed that I'm getting this opportunity to represent India at a global platform and hopefully, get the title.” Mr India World 2025 Shevam Singh

Shevam Singh ventured into the world of showbiz in 2019 after winning a modelling contest. In 2023, he was a chaperone at Miss India, accompanying the finalists on stage, and after his victory, a picture from it went viral. Ask him about it and he says, “I cherish that moment because when I got that opportunity, I was just there as a model. But in that moment, somewhere deep down I had this feeling that ‘I wish I could be the front face; the main guy’ and today is that day. Somewhere that day I manifested this victory.”

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, Shevam admits he always grew up in an environment where education was priority. Seeing the academic achievements of kids in his state in the newspaper, made his wish to earn his place there as well. “I knew that someday, somewhere, I will do something different to have my name in that small column and make my parents, my city proud. And now I have got the bigger opportunity to represent India as well. This is something I've never dreamt of but I prayed for this,” he gushes.

Being a dog parent, Shevam wants to use his position now to spread more awareness about animal welfare. “They can't speak or express their emotions. So, I want to do something for them. Even before this title, I did a lot of work on it including charity, getting vaccinations and daily food for the strays in my society. Now I want to cater it to a larger number of people because since I have this platform, I can inspire more people to do that,” he says.

Inspired by the journey of actor-Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mister World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal, Shevam feels his values and Indian culture will set him apart at Mister World contest. But what are his future plans? “I own a certain business, which I still want to work on. And given the right opportunity at the right time, I would love to explore Bollywood too, because that is the goal. This pageant will give me a big start for that,” he ends.