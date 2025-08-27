Meet Mr India 2025 winners Shevam, Abel and Shiv: ‘Before this, I was working in a bank'

Mr India 2025 Season 2 concluded with three dynamic winners who are set to carry India’s name onto global platforms. Mr India 2025 winners Shevam Singh, Shiv Chordia and Abel Biju who share their journeys and future vision. (Instagram)

Shevam Singh (Mr India World 2025), hails from Patna and holds a deep passion for education and animal welfare. Abel Biju (Mr India Supranational 2026), a banker from Kerala, embodies resilience and kindness, with a mission to champion compassion for the voiceless. Shiv Chordia (Mr India Rising Star 2025), the youngest of the trio from Pune, believes in empowering youth through entrepreneurship.

In an exclusive interview with HT Digital, the trio opened up about their journeys, inspirations, and the causes they wish to champion with this title.

Excerpts from the interview:

All three of you come from different parts of India. How has your upbringing shaped your journey to Mr India?

Shevam: I would say, coming from a small city like Patna, the land of Ashoka the Great, with heritage and culture going back thousands of years, has kept me deeply rooted in values and traditions. Being born and brought up there gave me humility, groundedness, and a sense of authenticity. Over the years, when I started modelling, those values helped me push forward and stay true to myself. That’s the mindset I carry, always connected to my roots while moving ahead.

Shiv: I’m from Pune, the cultural hub of India. Growing up there has been a blessing because I’ve been surrounded by traditions, like celebrating Ganpati since childhood. I also grew up in a home where four generations lived together, so I’ve heard stories from a century ago till now. That gave me a sense of continuity, ethics, empathy, and humanity. Those values shaped me into who I am today, and I feel grateful to represent my city on such a platform.

Abel: I come from God’s own country, Kerala. In my childhood, I was more into football, I was always a sports guy but modelling was something I wanted to pursue because I wanted to inspire and influence people. Before this, I was working in a bank, so it took me a few years to finally switch to modelling. But that journey taught me resilience and the importance of following your dreams.

Who has been your biggest support system throughout this journey?

Shevam: For me, the biggest pillar has always been my parents. They nurtured me, gave me values, guidance, and ethics, which shaped me into who I am today. Along the way, my friends also played an important role. If you have the right circle, you keep learning and progressing. I believe learning never stops, I’ve learned not just from my family and friends but also from fellow contestants. Even here, I’ve picked up something from Shiv, from Abel, and from the rest of the participants. Growth is about having that mindset—to adapt, learn, and stay positive.

Shiv: My greatest support system has been my family, my mom, dad, and brother. My mom is my guiding light, my father is my driving force, and my brother is my constant support. Apart from them, my fitness trainer transformed me not just physically but also mentally and emotionally. My mentors helped me with my walk, training, and Q&A sessions, and my friends stood by me throughout. I wouldn’t be here without them.

Abel: For me, it’s definitely my mom, parents are the foundation of everything. But apart from her, my biggest support was my friend Rahul. He actually wanted to apply for Mr India himself, but due to circumstances, he couldn’t. Instead, he encouraged me to apply. Because of him, I’m here today. I feel like we both won through this journey.

Winning the Mr India title gives you a platform to create real impact. Which social causes are you most passionate about, and how do you plan to use your title to make a difference?

Shevam: There are three causes close to my heart. First is animal welfare, because animals can’t express their pain and we need to be their voice. I’ve always tried to care for stray animals around my society, and now with this platform, I want to amplify that cause. Second is sustainability and creating greener spaces, coming from Patna, I’ve seen how greenery gives peace and calmness, something we miss in concrete cities.

Lastly, I want to support the elderly. We must never forget the generation that built the foundation for us. They deserve respect, care, and pride in what we achieve. With this title, I want to use my voice to create awareness and bring positive change in these areas.

Shiv: I believe courage is one of the biggest things missing among today’s youth. People underestimate themselves because they overthink. I want to show them that with self-belief, anything is possible. Promoting education, equality, and youth entrepreneurship is something I’m passionate about, because it builds that courage and confidence. At 18, I’m the youngest Mr India in history. If I could achieve this despite challenges, then others can too. That’s the message I want to spread.

Abel: For me, it’s about creating awareness around opportunities within India. I’ve seen many of my friends leave for abroad because they feel there are no chances here. But I’m proof that if you work hard, you can make it big right here in India. Even while working in a bank, I was able to pursue my dream and win this title. I want to inspire people to believe in themselves, chase their dreams, and see India as a land of opportunities.

What is one message you want to share with young people aspiring to make a difference?

Shevam: My message is simple, have a dream, be consistent, and keep improving yourself every single day, even if it’s just a small step. Step out of your comfort zone and chase your dream with all your heart. Even if you fall, get up and go again. Don’t stop.

Shiv: Always remember why you started. That purpose will keep you going. And in one line, comfort zones never created legends. So keep pushing beyond them.

Abel: One thought I’ve always kept close is that if you truly believe in something and work hard for it, the world will align to help you achieve it. Dream big, stay consistent, show up every day, and start making a difference.