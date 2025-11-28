Mridul Tiwari on Bigg Boss stint: I was my real self; Gaurav Khanna is a smart player, not a mastermind

Bigg Boss contestant Mridul Tiwari, who was evicted after completing an 80-day stay on the show, says he was able to be his real self. “Throughout, I was the way I am in my real life — no facade, no pretence ever,” he says. Influencer Mridul Tiwari (Instagram)

Since his eviction, Mirdul has consistently supported actor Gaurav Khanna. “He is like a brother to me. Shehbaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More are like good friends, but for Gaurav bhai, it’s different. Now, I want him to win the show. Whatever people say, I have heard many people calling his journey a gameplay or him a mastermind, but for me, he is a smart player of this game, which is absolutely fine and is the need of the format. This way, what Farhana (Bhat) and Tanya (Mittal) are doing in the show—kya woh aise hi hongi reality mein— is something to understand, not only for me but for the viewers as well. One cannot just constantly argue and pick fights with people in the house about anything and everything. Though the show is about being true to oneself if you want to make real connections.”

Mridul also clears the air about the show being called scripted. “It’s surely not scripted, koi script nahi milti hain, no dialogues are given. But yes, it’s a very smartly planned show. The creative team surprises you with their moves. Samjh hi nahi aata how they execute their plan, always being able to pit the right contestants against each other. The moment there is a flair of argument between two people or groups, the next game is always chalked around those same people, leading to further chaos, (laughs). So that way, yes, it can be called a well-planned and executed show.”

Mridul will be travelling to Mumbai soon to support Gaurav Khanna for the final week.