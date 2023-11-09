Mrunal Thakur: On Dhanteras, I ensure I get something custom-made for my mom

Actor Mrunal Thakur will be spending Diwali away from her family, working in Thailand, but she is not letting that dampen the festive spirit. She says no matter how busy she is, she never forgets to get her mother a special gift on Dhanteras, which marks the start of the festivities.

“We have a special puja on Dhanteras, where if I have signed a new film, I keep the script of the same for the puja. It is a way to show gratitude and say thank you to the lord for all the blessings,” Thakur tells us.

Recalling the Dhanteras tradition in her family, the 31-year-old shares, “No matter what, we always buy a piece of gold or jewellery, whatever is in our capacity. I really look forward to it. That’s because I don’t personally love wearing jewellery as I wear so much in my day to day life for shoots. But I make sure that I get something custom-made for my mom, be it a nose pin or a ring. Something has to be there”.

Here, she reveals that she has a ‘nath’ gifted by her grandparents, which she takes out and wears every festival.

“My grandparents had gifted me a nath on this auspicious day. I like to keep wearing that every Diwali. No festival or no traditional look is complete without the nath. That’s the one tradition that I follow. That’s one cute little nath that comes out every Diwali, every Gudi Padwa or every time I wear something traditional,” she says, adding that she doesn’t like to invest a lot in sweets to give to her loved ones.

“That’s just extra additional calories. I just make sure that I get someone something that they truly need. For example, if my dad needs any equipment when it comes to gyms, I’ll just get him that. Or for my mom, if she needs something related to yoga or something related to her day to day life, I’ll get that,” she says.

Talking about her Diwali plans, Thakur mentions, “I’m taking a flight to Thailand for a film shoot. It’s a working Diwali for me. It’s really unfortunate that my entire team and I would be working. We will be away from our family but I’m sure whenever this film will come out it’s all going to be worth it”.

