Mrunal Thakur's note on feeling the love for Son of Sardar 2 further fuels Dhanush dating rumours

Things really seem to be coming together, and on all fronts at that for Mrunal Thakur. Mrunal Thakur shares note on feeling the love, fans think it's about Dhanush(Photos: Instagram, IMDb)

The actor recently saw through the release of her film, Son of Sardaar 2 in which she leads opposite Ajay Devgn. The film has been enjoying an outpouring of love from the audience, with Mrunal especially receiving praise for her bubbly portrayal of Rabia.

Taking to her Instagram handle to share a montage of herself watching the film in the theatre along with her fans, she expressed how this is a "ritual" she has held on to, ever since she tasted country-wide success with Sita Ramam (2022).

Her caption read, "Ever since Sita Ramam, I’ve held on to this little ritual of watching the film in theatres with all of you. Because truly, the real magic happens when I hear your laughter, your cheers, your love echo through the halls. There’s no bigger reward for our hard work than feeling your energy live in that moment. Go catch SOS 2 in theatres if you haven’t already. And I hope it leaves you smiling, laughing, and feeling just a little more full-hearted.💝".

Now of course this is a note dedicated to her fans and the all the love she is receiving, leaving her "full-hearted". But fans are convinced that the gratitude and overall spring in her step comes from the potentially real romance rumours that have been brimming with regards to Dhanush.

The two first made the news after Dhanush flew down to Mumbai, seemingly with the sole purpose of attending the premiere for Son of Sardaar 2 — their chemistry at the event captured on camera, really sealed the deal in the minds of fans.

Not long after came a source-based report from News18 Showsha which affirmatively confirmed the relationship, though it mentioned that neither party was interested in making things public any time soon. The two reportedly made each others acquaintance at an event down South, when Mrunal had been shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad to shoot for her upcoming project with Adivi Sesh, Dacoit: A Love Story.

But it's not really as hush-hush as it is non-chalance. An excerpt from the source-based report shared, "They're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts".

Do you think love is truly in the air for Mrunal and Dhanush?