Mumbai turns Golden for BTS’s maknae Jungkook

K -pop star and the youngest member of the group BTS, Jeon Jungkook’s exhibition Golden- The Moments, was unveiled for the public in Mumbai on Friday- marking its India debut. Held at Bandra’s iconic Mehboob studios, the event opened with huge cutouts of the South Korean singer-musician. The space has been divided into different sections- Shine, Solid, Substance and Stem, representing different aspects of Jungkook’s personality and showcasing his life’s journey. Jungkook's exhibition- Golden/ Raju Shinde

What stood out was a close look at the awards and accolades Jungkook has won over the years. What will also excite fans who have followed his journey and are aware of his love for the arts, is the display of personal items- his clothes worn during the promotions of his debut album-Golden,his painting board, brushes, sitting stools and even his mattress. The interactive zones include a separate corner that lets fans experience Jungkook’s vocals at their best with headphones. For those looking for takeaway merchandise like photosets and Jungkook inspired jewellery are available on sale.

While the steep price of the entry ticket has been a point of concern for fans aka ARMY (upto ₹1999 on weekends), a large number who consist of school and college goers, this is for those who are looking for a unique experience while they await an announcement of BTS’s India tour debut.