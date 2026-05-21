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Mumbaikars are set to get a peek into the world of TV show Friends

The FRIENDS Experience, an immersive museum dedicated to the 1990s sitcom, is debuting in Mumbai on June 12-13

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:39 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Fans of the hit 1990s sitcom Friends in Mumbai can now take a trip down memory lane with a chance to experience behind-the-scenes elements, view replica costumes and revisit some of the show’s most iconic moments.

Friends

The FRIENDS Experience — an immersive, interactive museum and pop-up exhibit dedicated to the globally celebrated series — is making its India debut in Mumbai for the very first time. Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group, the experience arrives in Mumbai on June 12 and 13, 11am onwards. The event first began in 2019 and has had successful runs across more than 33 cities worldwide.

The FRIENDS Experience takes fans into the world of the show. Visitors can step into Monica’s apartment, relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, and explore detailed recreations of some of the series’ most recognisable sets. Fans can also recreate memorable scenes, from attempting Ross’s famous “Pivot!” moment to posing at the iconic fountain featured in the opening credits.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mumbaikars are set to get a peek into the world of TV show Friends
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mumbaikars are set to get a peek into the world of TV show Friends
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