My life has become ‘just like a WOW’, Priyanka Chopra ke husband ne bhi bola, says the viral video lady Jasmeen Kaur

“My life is like a WOW’ tells us Jasmeen Kaur from Delhi, now world famous, like a typical Dilliwala would put it. This entrepreneur, running a boutique for 18 years now, had no idea her one line said casually in an Insta live ‘So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a WOW, just looking like a WOW’ would become a hot favourite on social media.

The likes of actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh have dubbed the line. In fact, YouTuber-musician Yashraj Mukhate, known for setting viral dialogues to tune, too made her line into a song. “Bauhaut achha lag raha hai, jiska koi ant nahi hai. I have been doing Insta lives for three years now, and suddenly I went viral. And now even Priyanka Chopra’s husband has said it (singer Nick Jonas) I am feeling wow. My life has changed. I am just giving back to back interviews. Itni mehnat ke baad meri life mein yeh boost aaya hai,” she chuckles.

Stepping out for anything is pretty impossible for her without attracting attention. “People spot me and say ‘namaste’ or ‘sat sri akaal’, some say ‘arre WOW wali didi’ But I run my boutique myself, it’s very famous here. Manage karte hain jaise bhi karke. I used to get paid collab requests too before this, but now the entire world wants to collab with me. I will continue to do my Insta lives for my colourful suits, I do one almost every day. Pata nahi waqt ka, kya pata main kuchh aur aisa word bolun ki voh bhi viral ho jaaye,” adds Kaur, whose daughter helps her in the business too.

“My kids have been very supportive, and my mother-in-law too. She handles the shop if I get late some day. She is very happy. My kids are saying ‘mumma, ab next kya hoga’. Log toh mujhe as an inspiration lete hi hain, I have been working for 18 years now, and handling my home and business both,” she says.

