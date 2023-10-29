News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone is unbothered by all the trolling, knows she's ‘looking like a wow’ in new video. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 29, 2023 06:18 AM IST

Deepika Padukone is trending on Twitter since the Koffee With Karan episode aired on Thursday. She is being trolled for her comments on the show.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8 has been dubbed a PR nightmare but that doesn't seem to bother them all that much. On Saturday night, Deepika took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself, using the ‘looking like a wow' audio. (Also read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh neither confirmed nor denied rumours of rift)

Deepika Padukone has been inspired by Wamiqa Gabbi's video.
The video shows Deepika in a pink, embellished outfit with heavy diamond earrings. She films herself mouthing the words, “So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow.” It was posted with a similar caption too.

The video got a comment from Ranveer as well, who wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!!” Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar also commented, “Am obsessed.” Anisha, Deepika's younger sister also commented, “But why are you not wearing mouse colour?”

'Looking like a wow' and ‘Maine pehna hai mouse colour’ are two videos trending on social media right now. In them, two women who run Instagram accounts for their apparel brands, show outfits to the cameras in their unique styles that have tickled millions over the last week. Even Wamiqa Gabbi made a video to the trending audio earlier this week.

Deepika and Ranveer were the first guests on the current, new season of Koffee With Karan, that aired the first episode on Thursday. On the Koffee couch, Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer had not committed to each other and that she was seeing other people as well until he asked her to marry him. Ranveer is also being trolled for his description of the moment he first met Deepika and how fairytale-like the moment was. People later discovered that he described his first meeting with rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma in similar words in 2011 as well.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
