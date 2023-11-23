Mythological theme for Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding: Source

Actor Randeep Hooda is ready to take his relationship with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram to next level by getting married to her, and the nuptials will come with a mythological touch. We have learnt that the actor will get married to Laishram in Manipur later this month, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Liashram's wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple, who have been in a relationship for a considerable amount of time, will be getting married in a two day event -- November 28 and November 29 in Manipur.

“Randeep is in a very happy space and is ready to share his bond with the whole world, but after the wedding. He will be getting married to Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Manipur. At the moment, they are planning a two day event starting from November 28,” says a source.

The insider adds, “The wedding will only be attended by family members and close friends. After the wedding, they will be hosting a reception for their industry friends and everyone close to them in Mumbai. However, the date for reception is not yet decided. Randeep is a private person, and he doesn’t want the media attention for the wedding. And that is one of the reasons he is going to Manipur to get married. Another big reason is because he wants to start the new chapter of his life at a place from where his lady love is”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the wedding, they have decided to add a mythological twist, taking a leaf from the saga of Mahabharata. “Arjuna—one of the five Pandava brothers—visited Manipura and married Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom. And that is the theme of their wedding,” reveals the source.

It was in 2021, that the Sarbjit actor had hinted at their relationship on Laishram’s birthday. He shared a post that read: “Keep smiling in the sun.. always. Happy Birthday @linlaishram (sic)”. On Hooda’s birthday this year, the Mary Kom actor shared some pictures with him and wrote, “Happy birthday, my hot fudge (sic).” She also shared a series of pics from his birthday celebration. While they have used social media to drop hints about their relationship, they have refrained from discussing it openly. “They both are private people, which is the reason they have never talked about it openly. But they are eager to share their happy moments with the world after they seal their happiness forever,” ends the source.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON