Naqiyah Haji: Lucky to be different from the league
Actor Naqiyah Haji feels lucky that she got an opportunity to play the lead in her debut show itself. She is glad her character is unlike from those typical saas-bahu shows that are synonymous with the TV industry.
On her recent visit to Hindustan Times office in Lucknow, she says, “A lot of people say that I don’t look like a typical television actor. I don’t know if I should take it as a compliment or not! Still, I am happy that my makers saw a different side of me and offered me a different role. So, I am not playing just any good girl who is putting up a fight with her zulmi saasu-maa. Despite being a lead the role had multiple grey shades as it’s a fantasy show which is about supernatural powers and more. Lucky to be different from the league.”
Her brother Ali Haji happens to be a child actor, who played the son of actor Lara Dutta in film Partner (2007), before turning a writer-director. “People think that as my brother was from the industry, it must have been easy for me but it’s not as simple. I too went through the drill of auditions and rejections. One step took me to another and that’s how I reached here. I started with modelling, did print shoots, shows and participated in fashion weeks. I have done TV commercials with Anushka Sharma and Tiger Shroff. For this show, I gave audition for a secondary role, but my director suggested me try for protagonist’s role and I auditioned, did the mock shoot and got selected for Shaitani Rasmein.”
Haji had no pre-conceived notion before starting with TV. “I just had a dream to learn and be in the industry. At the end of the day, it’s one industry. Like people say, TV is the best teacher, and I am getting so much to learn. When I signed up for my debut show a few months back, I was just 18. We are working for long hours and with the best team does teach me a lot. I am open to all kinds of work with good story and look forward to working with quality people,” concludes the actor.