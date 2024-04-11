 National Pet Day special| Shilpa Shetty Kundra: My dog Truffle is health conscious like me! - Hindustan Times
National Pet Day special| Shilpa Shetty Kundra: My dog Truffle is health conscious like me!

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 11, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra poses for HT City and gets talking about her furry companions.

It takes an army to get Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pet babies to pose with her. Just when her dog, Truffle, finally gives in and settles in her lap, her cat Simmba decides to take off! As she sits with us for a special National Pet Day shoot, the actor recalls when Truffle first entered their lives.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra poses exclusively for HT City
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra poses exclusively for HT City

"We surprised Viaan (her son) on his 10th birthday with a miniature poodle. She is everything I manifested in a pet. She is disciplined and fitness conscious like me. In the morning, she always needs her badams," the Indian Police Force actor tells us, adding, "She's quite human-like, but human beings don't love as unconditionally."

Kundra has had furry companions from a very young age. "Initially, my father didn't want a pet. I remember Shamita (Shetty, sister-actor) was so fond of animals that we would sneak in abandoned dogs, storks and all kinds of little creatures. Once, our father found three kittens in the attic and threatened us by saying, 'Either the pet or me'. My mother, Shamita and I just looked at each other and said, "The pet! That's something we laugh about till date," the 48-year-old shares, right before her daughter Samisha chimes in to keep Truffle in check. "Behave Truffle, otherwise I won't talk to you," the four-year- old says, and we all burst out laughing!

The actor believes it's impossible to not get attached to these precious furballs. "My father, who didn't even like animals that much, cried the most when we lost our first pet. He even organised d-on ceremony. Pets always end up creating at space in your life," she wraps up.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

