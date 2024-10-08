Navratri rhythms: From Monali Thakur to Rahul Vaidya, musicians share their Garba playlists

We discover the vibrant tunes that are close to singers and composers, as they reveal their go-to Garba and Navratri songs, and the personal stories behind their choices. Here's a dekko: Rahul Vaidya and Monali Thakur

1. Anu Malik

I am really sad that I am missing Navratri as I am in London but I'll catch the action in the last three days. I studied in a Gujarati school and had many Gujarati friends, I love their culture. The dance during this time is beautiful. I love the song Dholi Da a lot and even Chogada. They both are very catchy and they have amazing beats. Udi Udi Jaaye is also always on my playlist. I love Falguni Pathak, she is the queen, she works round the year for this particular month.

2. Palak Muchhal

My recommendation for the Navratri playlist would be Pari Hoon Main, officially sung by Sunita Rao. It's my most favourite, I love grooving to that song. I also like the version by Falguni Pathak ji. The second one would be Dholida, which is my own song. It has all the elements of festivities and it's very peppy. I also like Nagada Sang Dhol and Dhol Baaje. These are very traditionally rooted and are OG dandiya songs. Anyone can dance on those beats and music.

3. Monali Thakur

I will definitely recommend Halo Halo. Even though I am a Bengali, dil se garba karne ka mann karjaata hai yeh song sunte hi, and kisi ka bhi karjaayega. Moreover, I have seen a lot of people do garba to it, even like professional dancers. It's on my navratri playlist and it should be on everyone's, it's my top recommendation. Whatever the track may be, it has to be peppy enough to shake a leg during the festive season.

4. Ankit Tiwari

Navratri is such a special time of the year for me. I celebrate it by spending time with family, attending traditional Garba and Dandiya nights with friends, and taking part in the cultural and religious rituals. I love the energy, the music, and the devotion that fill the air during this festival. For Navratri, my playlist is all about high-energy Garba and Dandiya tracks! Songs like Dholida and Nagada Sang Dhol always set the mood. I also love the traditional Gujarati folk songs mixed with some Bollywood beats like Chogada.

5. Rahul Vaidya

I have sung several Navratri tracks, but it's not just my songs, I like several others that are composed by some beautiful artists. My favourite picks would be Garbe Ki Raat, Chogada, and a few Gujarati songs like Ranglo, Sanedo, and Dakla. I really like singing, listening as well as dancing to Gujarati songs during this time.

6. Aastha Gill

Navratri and Garba nights are all about energy, celebration, and dancing your heart out. My go-to songs for these festive vibes always have that perfect rhythm and beat that just makes your body move automatically. My top picks are Saawariya, Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawad), Nagada Sang Dhol, Tattad Tattad, and Chogada. These songs bring out the spirit of the festival!

7. Daler Mehndi

There are three bhajans that are very close to my heart, including, Maa Da Darbar, Ni Maaye Lutte Gaye, and Aajo Jinne Par Langna. They are all about the special offering to the divine feminine. They have the purest words and will always be in my Navratri playlist. Ram Ji Ki Nikli Sawari is also a track that I love to listen to and groove on those beats. This is the time to recall all the old songs and bhajans and rejoice. Happy Navratri everyone!