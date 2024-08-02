Nawazuddin: Not asked Anurag Kashyap for work, our friendship never be tested

Nawazuddin Siddiqui met filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for the first time on the sets of Shool (1999), and their first interaction was actually the latter dissuading him from taking up the job he was there for. “I had gone to do a small part in Shool and there he was. He had seen my little work in Sarfarosh and he told me not to pick up the role I was there to do in Shool as it was a very small part. He wanted me to wait for a big part, but I had a need at that time to pick up that work, so I did it,” the actor shares. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap

‘All about vibe’

Even after starting on that note, that equation transformed into a beautiful friendship, and according to Siddiqui, it was all about the vibe. “When we met the first time, I felt ye meri vibe ka banda hai. Even before I got work, I had this feeling that this man will take care of me in every way. There was that connection as he gives out such positive energy,” he says.

‘I got to him jab main chaaron taraf se phans jata hun’

It’s often said that you shouldn’t work with friends, rather make friends at work, but when Siddiqui and Kashyap got together for Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), it was a ball. “Creative differences are always there, but maza tab hi hai jab milke ek rai pe pahuchein. I feel having creative differences is necessary as everyone has a different thought process,” he says, adding, “Anurag wo insan hai jisko main friend bhi nahi bol sakta par friend hai. Jab main chaaron taraf se phans jata hun, I go to him for the correct advice, and he always pulls me out of it.”

‘Anurag ko mujhse aur mujhko Anurag se lalach hi nahi hai kisi cheez ka’

While their friendship has had its ups and downs, the 50-year-old admits there hasn’t been a single situation where their friendship has been on the verge of breaking up. “Such a situation can never happen because I have never asked for work from Anurag. Hamari industry mein jab kaam wali dosti hoti hai, tab differences aane start ho jate hain. Par Anurag ko mujhse and mujhko Anurag se lalach hi nahi hai kisi cheez ka,” he insists.

‘He is very careless regarding his health, want him to be healthy’

Kashyap is often referred to as the controversy’s child and while Siddiqui enjoys his friend’s blunt attitude, he admits that he has wanted to stop him at time. “I have never said it to him, but many times I have wanted to. But if I am ever in such a situation, Anurag always calls me out on it,” he says, revealing the one thing he wants to change in his friend: “I will change his carelessness. He is very careless regarding his health, and I want him to be in the best state health-wise.”