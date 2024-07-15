Nawazuddin Siddiqui addresses social media scrutiny around his personal life: Aadi ho chuki hain hum toh iss cheez ki

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently addressed the ongoing social media scrutiny surrounding his personal life. Despite facing criticism over his tumultuous relationship with wife and actor Aaliya, Siddiqui remains unfazed by the digital chatter. “Aadi ho chuki hain hum toh iss cheez ki. Earlier, I used to feel sad, but ab nahi because everything is a lie on social media,” he tells us. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Rautu Ka Raaz

The actor, who garnered attention with roles in acclaimed projects such as Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai, believes that social media often distorts reality. “The image that is portrayed, it is never the truth,” Siddiqui says adding, “Moreover, I feel that people have also started believing less in it. Agar social media ek image bana raha hain ki yeh insaan aisa hain and aap uspar vishwaas karahe ho, toh aap bahut bade dhokhe main ho,” the 50-year-old says.

In a candid moment, Siddiqui shares with us how even he once formed opinions about his contemporaries based on how they were portrayed online, only to discover a different reality when he met them in person. “I used to form opinions about actors based on what I read online, but upon getting to know them personally, I found they were quite different,” Siddiqui says adding, “Saari duniya kharaab nahi hoti. There are always some good people jinki vajah se duniya bachi hui hain. I thank those who didn’t scrutinise my personal life during my challenging times.”

Despite his success in serious roles in Mom, Raat Akeli Hai, and the most recent Rautu Ka Raaz, Siddiqui rejects the idea of being boxed into specific character types. From portraying real-life figures in Thackeray and Manto to diverse characters in films like Lunchbox, Kahani, and Haddi, Siddiqui attributes his commitment to versatility and says while a hero can be kept in a box, an actor cannot. “Hum kabhi kisi box mai fit hi nahi aaye aaj tak,” he asserts. “Dekha jaaye toh hero ko box mein rakha jaata hain unfortunately. No matter how talented they are, they get just one kind of cinema, showcase just one shade of acting, ki ek hero hai jo bahut acha hai and woh sabko maar dega. A hero is kept in that box, not an actor. Thankfully, actors play different characters. I feel that it is me. I doesn’t fit in any box and love trying different roles,” he wraps up.