Step inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stunning blue and white bungalow that he designed himself. Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given a sneak peek inside his luxurious home. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor opened the doors to his beautiful bungalow, which believe it or not, Nawazuddin has designed himself. The actor, who said that he has studied architecture, revealed that he even made the sketches for the home himself. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares sweet video of daughter Shora Siddiqui's at-home ramp walk Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sprawling house is an epitome of serenity, style and comfort. (Pics courtesy: Film Companion)

His home can only be described as casual luxury

The house, with blue and white exteriors, is named Nawab. While, the outside has a cool vibe with lots of plants and trees, the living room is decorated with handsome art, comfortable furniture and lots of books.

In fact, the actor spoke about why he chose to fill this luxury abode with paintings of famous men, and movie posters, and not his own photos. "I will never want to see my face plastered across my home," he said in Hindi.

A culmination of indoor and outdoor living

While the living room is timeless and intimate with rustic decor, the dining area is more formal-yet-understated with grey and wooden chairs and sheer white curtains.

Awards and posters of films are scattered throughout Nawazuddin's duplex. The actor, who has been involved every step of the way in creating a tranquil abode, also chose beautiful outdoor seating on his terrace with marble flooring and glass doors.

Money plants are used to add more greenery to the space by the actor, who is known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Manto, among many others.

Latest project

Nawazuddin is gearing up for the release of his next film, Rautu Ka Raaz, in which he plays a cop. The film is set against the picturesque village of Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand, and the story revolves around a town that hasn't witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari and Narayani Shastri in supporting roles. The film had its premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year, and is now set for its OTT premiere on June 28 on ZEE5.