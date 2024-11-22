'Kitne pass pass phir bhi kitne door door': The internet finds Nayanthara, Dhanush's awkward bump-in amid feud hilarious

Acting heavyweights Nayanthara and Dhanush have been at loggerheads for a while now whilst still maintaining professional decorum. Though not all-out war, an open letter directed at Dhanush, was publicly shared by Nayanthara on November 16, commencing quite the intense cold war. The bone of contention? The lady superstar's big banner documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, which recently marked its debut on a OTT streaming giant. The documentary was reportedly stalled for quite some time, owing to certain copyright claims brought on by Dhanush, something which Nayanthara has labelled as 'vile' among many other tags, across her 3-page long open letter. Dhanush is yet to react publicly. Dhanush and Nayanthara had a spell of awkward time at producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding: The internet finds it hilarious(Photos: X)

While this is of course a pressing issue, both are going about their professional and personal commitments. Part of this then, was the wedding of Tamil producer Aakash Baskaran. A now viral picture from the event, shows Dhanush and Nayanthara seated in the same row, as both make it a point to not look at each other. You didn't really need to be there to tell that things were awkward, and both were feeling it. But the picture has left the internet in splits.

While hilarious gifs have flooded social media in reaction to the photo, some internet users in particular believe that Dhanush and Nayanthara being seated in the same row was an intentional move by the organisers. Comments expressing this read: "Lmao so strategically placed and seated! The organisers knew what they were doing 🤪", "The real hero is the person who put them next to each other" and "Should give a raise to the one in charge of the seating🤣🤣".

Other hilarious comments on the awkward moment read: "waah!! multiverse of madness.. its hilarious to see them sit almost next to each other lmaooo", "Kitne pass pass phir bhi kitne door door", "Who sat them so close like that LMAO😭 imagine they started fighting in person" and "I can see the invisible line between them that no birds or animals cross 🤣".

What is the Nayanthara-Dhanush controversy about?

Elaborately explained in her open letter, Nayanthara's documentary, rather crucially needed footage from the 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The reason? The sets of the Dhanush production is where Nayanthara met her husband, Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. For obvious reasons, footage from the film, the making and songs, would have added a special touch to the documentary. After reportedly failing to get a no objection certificate from Dhanush for 2 years, she proceeded with sticking to just a 3-second clip from the sets of the movie, filmed on a personal device. In response, Dhanush has reportedly slapped Nayanthara with a ₹10 crore legal feud citing copyright claims.

Nayanthara's documentary is currently streaming on OTT.