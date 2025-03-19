Netizens don't approve of Gal Gadot kissing daughter's lips at Hollywood walk of fame ceremony: 'Not normal in anyway'

Actor Gal Gadot was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in her career. The event saw the presence of her Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, along with her family, including her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters. The ceremony, held in the heart of Hollywood, was a celebration of her achievements in the entertainment industry, but it also became the centre of both online and offline discussions. Gal Gadot received the star on Hollywood walk of fame on Tuesday

A video shared by People Magazine on Instagram captured a joyous moment between Gadot and her youngest daughter, Daniella. The clip showed the actress affectionately kissing her four-year-old, a gesture that sparked debate among netizens. While many saw it as a sweet mother-daughter moment, others expressed disapproval, deeming it inappropriate.

Check out the video here:

"No matter how many times people want to insist that it’s normal, kissing your child on the lips is not normal in any way," wrote one user. "Noup, sorry, that’s weird," commented another. A third user added, "Don't kiss children in the mouth even if they are your children."

Despite the backlash, many fans defended Gadot, stating that such displays of affection between parents and children are common in various cultures and should not be scrutinised.

Beyond the social media discourse, the ceremony itself was affected by political tensions. Groups of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside the venue, voicing their views through banners and chants. As her Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, and Vin Diesel took the stage to celebrate her accomplishments, demonstrators could be heard shouting slogans. Some held placards reading “Hamas No Mas,” while others waved Palestinian and Israeli flags. Another sign read, “Qatar controls Hamas, free the hostages.”

According to Variety, additional chants included, “Up, up with liberation, down, down with occupation.” One individual was also heard saying, "There’s no reason we should be celebrating an Israeli," in direct reference to Gadot.

The disruptions caused the ceremony to commence 15 minutes late, though the speeches continued despite the background noise. Gadot, who has often spoken about her Israeli heritage and military background, remained composed throughout the event.

She was joined by her husband and their daughters—Alma, 13, Maya, 8, Daniella, 3, and Ori, 13 months. Expressing her gratitude, she reflected on her journey, stating, “I’m just a girl from a town in Israel, this star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”