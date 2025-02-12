Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: ‘Arrest Rohit Sharma for over bowling Bumrah’

Social media erupted on Tuesday evening, after the BCCI confirmed that Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury. From concerns about India’s chances in the tournament to criticism of captain Rohit Sharma’s workload management, fans were left frustrated by the star pacer’s absence. Many also expressed disappointment over Bumrah missing another ICC event, with some questioning his fitness record and others sympathising with him. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In a major blow to India’s title hopes, Bumrah, who sustained the injury during the final Test against Australia in Sydney last month, has failed to attain full fitness. The BCCI announced late Tuesday night that young pacer Harshit Rana will replace him in the squad.

Bumrah has been in exceptional form since his return from a previous back injury, establishing himself as one of the best bowlers in the world across formats. He was the Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, taking 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 8.26. Naturally, his absence has left fans worried about India’s bowling strength heading into the Champions Trophy.

A large section of netizens has blamed Rohit Sharma for overusing Bumrah in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, arguing that better workload management could have prevented this situation.

Others have questioned India’s dependence on a single bowler, pointing out that Bumrah has now missed two ICC tournaments in three years due to injuries. This marks the second time in the last five years that Bumrah has been forced out of a major ICC tournament due to injury, with the previous instance being the 2022 T20 World Cup.

While some fans have voiced their disappointment, others have extended their support, acknowledging the physical toll of fast bowling and wishing Bumrah a speedy recovery. Whether the team can overcome this setback remains to be seen, but for now, social media continues to buzz with reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.