New Year special | UP’s cinematic boom: Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj lead major 2026 Bollywood and OTT releases

The year 2026 is set to witness a host of big projects that have been shot in Uttar Pradesh, with Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Agra-Mathura-Varanasi emerging as the prime shoot destinations. The series of projects shot in the year 2025 are readying up to hit the screen this year. We take a look at the projects that film lovers expect to see with Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop.

Lucknow-based line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky is currently helming shoots for two OTT series in Lucknow and nearby areas.

“Starting with Dharmendra sir’s last film Ikkis on January 1, to films like Anil Kapoor’s Subedar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Parivarik ManuRanjan, we did many shoots that will hit the screen this year. Interestingly, people are exploring new locations than the regular ones in Lucknow and Varanasi,” says Aroon.

On shooting in Lucknow outskirts, actor Eijaz Khan says, “I had the time of my life shooting my crime thriller in the mango belt. Places like Malihabad are unbelievably close to nature.”