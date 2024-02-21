Nimrat Kaur on learning Kathak: Love the feeling of being a student

According to actor Nimrat Kaur, an actor can never orchestrate a perfect timing for anything in their career, “because everything depends on where the tide and the winds take you,” she said. Nimrat Kaur appreciates Indian art form.(Instagram/@nimratofficial)

In a candid chat, Kaur looked back at her trajectory, asserting how she loves dabbling across genres, be it in India or abroad. “Homeland (2014) happened right after The Lunchbox (2013). That’s what came my way and there was no question about doing or not doing it. When you’re ready for something, it falls in your lap,” the 41-year-old said upon being asked about going international with Homeland.

Kaur is currently on a different route all together. She’s honing her Kathak talent. She feels while an Indian art form gives you dedication and discipline, Kathak is something she always wanted to learn since her childhood.

“I did a little bit of it in school. I made a resolution this year. So why wait? I’m now learning it under the guidance of Pt Rajendra Chaturvedi. I love the feeling of being a student, of wearing Indian clothes. It’s a lovely routine, so feminine and rich,” Kaur shared.

Nimrat Kaur is learning Kathak.(Instagram/@nimratofficial)

And what about the hashtag “Bharat ki Nimrat” in her Instagram post? “I am a daughter of the soil but I have a life all over the world. When I go abroad for work, I feel there’s a great amount of love and pride in representing our country. So sentimentally, I find this hashtag very congruent with my sentiments,” she explained.

With films like Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (2023), Dasvi (2022) and Airlift (2016), web series including The Test Case (2017) and School of Lies (2013) and international shows Wayward Pines (2016) and Foundation (2013) under her kitty, Kaur believes such variety opens up her exposure as an actor.

“Nowadays with OTT and the expansion of content there, one gets to play with different roles. Even the next one that I am about to embark on is going to be something I’ve never attempted before, and I’m equally scared and excited for it.”

But she refrained from divulging much details about her next film Section 84, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. She did accept that “it’s one of my most exciting and thrilling projects. Working with Mr. Bachchan is like a bucket list thing. I feel very fortunate to have been in close proximity working with him. Just saying that is surreal.”

Lastly, we also reminded her that her fan favourite music video Tera Mera Pyar will clock 20 years in 2025. “I love that everybody still calls me the Tera Mera Pyar girl. It’s absolutely charming and adorable even after almost two decades. People tag me in reels and different renditions of the song on Instagram. I would love to recreate it some time,” she said with excitement.

She also added, “With Valentine’s Day coming up, I feel like it’s really the song that can totally be brought back.”