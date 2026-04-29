Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Parambrata's thriller series wraps up Nainital shoot

Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is working her way up in Hindi and Punjabi cinema and adding another project to her list of work and this time is a thriller series. We have learnt that Nimrit is pairing up with actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay for her next project. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Parambrata's series will be on floors till May end.

A source tells us, “The series is a thriller and is being shot in Nainital. Nimrit and Parambrata are leading the show, which went on floors almost 20 days back. The shooting of the series will wrap up by May end.”

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas| Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Every time dad tells us about Kargil war, I get goosebumps

One schedule in Nainital is over and another schedule will start in another part of Uttarakhand next week which will be on till May end. Currently the cast is on a five day break. The actor will also be seen in a new look for this series as Nimrit has got fringes for the character.

About Nimrit's OTT debut Nimrit will star opposite Shaheer Sheikh with the rest of the cast including Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Harman Singha, Aasheema Vardaan in her OTT debut series titled Ab Hisaab Hoga.

The series has been shot across Mumbai and Punjab and the team recently wrapped up the shoot! Nimrit’s part in the series will prove her versatility. Her character’s emotional quotient is very high and will leave an impact.