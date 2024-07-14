No newcomer can escape getting replaced, says CVHH actor Onima Kashyap

OTT series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare actor and model Onima Kashyap feels there is not just one but multiple issues including financial struggle, pending payments and getting replaced. Actor and model Onima Kashyap

“It’s not easy to find a footing in the industry. Getting a project doesn’t mean that your struggle is over, in fact, it’s just the beginning of long days of uncertainty. No newcomer can escape getting replaced by someone else, payment dues and rejections for numerous reasons. It takes a lot of time to understand the norm. I feel one should have a backup — be it doing commercials or theatre. In my case, my foray into the ad world helped me take a step ahead in my career,” says the lead of Malayalam hit Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020).

Not getting enough opportunities and projects getting shelved is deep-rooted in the industry. She adds, “Kitni baar hua ke sab final ho jata phir project hota nai hai...And then none can avoid the cliched phrases ‘you don’t fit the bill’ or ‘aapka look don’t match’. You are lucky if as an outsider you don’t get to hear this often. When I did my first South film, it made unlearn and learned a lot. Then three seasons of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare happened that turned things for me as an actor, see recognition toh har artiste ko chahiye...jitni jaldi mil jaye, the better it is.”

Kashyap finds it important to work across industries. “You can’t restrict to one industry or medium. Good content is happening in regional industry that is being accepted big time across the globe. So, for me who tasted success with a regional film, I am more than happy to take up the best of both worlds. With the shoot of my new series over, I am scouting for new scripts to restart something fresh,” says the actor