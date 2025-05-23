North vs South: Tamannaah Bhatia's appointment as brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal Soap faces flak; 'no Kannada actor?'

The Karnataka government has recently appointed Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the new brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the company behind the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap. The announcement, made official on May 22 has quickly ignited controversy, with critics questioning the choice of a non-Kannada-speaking actor to represent one of Karnataka’s most treasured heritage brands. Tamannaah Bhatia appointed as brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal Soap

According to the state government’s official order, Tamannaah Bhatia will hold the ambassador role for two years and two days, for which she will be paid ₹6.2 crore. While the move is aimed at revitalising the brand’s image and expanding its market reach, it has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters.

Opposition from Kannada groups and public

According to the Hindu, Members of the Yuva Karnataka Vedike staged a protest outside KSDL’s Yeshwantpur factory in Bengaluru on May 23. The group condemned the appointment, calling it an “anti-Kannada” decision by the government. Protesters questioned the rationale behind selecting Tamannaah, a multi-lingual actress, and allocating a hefty amount of crores for her endorsement. They argued that Mysore Sandal Soap had already generated profits exceeding ₹400 crore without relying on celebrity endorsements. The protesters demanded that the government cancel the deal, emphasising the brand’s deep-rooted legacy in Karnataka’s culture and identity.

Members of the Yuva Karnataka Vedike stage a protest condemning the appointment of actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited at the company’s Yeshwantpur factory in Bengaluru on May 23, 2025(Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain)

Additionally, the decision has also sparked sharp criticism from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), which slammed the appointment as “irrational, irrelevant, unethical, and irresponsible.” The Vedike said in a statement, “There are many talented and popular Kannada actresses who could have done justice to the role while also connecting emotionally with the people of Karnataka. Instead, the government has chosen a Bollywood face, sending out a wrong message and appearing to endorse Hindi cultural dominance over Karnataka’s local ethos.”

The public sentiment on social media mirrored this discontent. One user commented on X, “This soap has a legacy and decades of loyal customers. I don’t understand what Tamanna brings to the table or how much she’ll actually improve the business — she’s not a household name across Karnataka forget India.” Another asked, “Mysuru sandal soap is pride of Karnataka. Doesn't the Kannada industry have good actresses?” Yet another remarked, “Nandhini milk sells outside #Karnataka without a popular face.. We don't need celebrities to sell our 100-year-old legacy authentic #MysoreSandalSoap.”

State government's response

In response to the backlash, Minister for Commerce & Industries M.B. Patil addressed the concerns raised by activists and netizens. While reiterating his deepest respect and regard for the Kannada language, identity and film industry, the minister emphasised that business competitiveness was a key factor behind the appointment. Describing the move as thoughtful and research-backed, Mr. Patil explained that the brand is implementing a multi-pronged strategy to achieve an ambitious turnover target of ₹5,000 crore by 2028.

In a post on X, the minister wrote: “We believe that what you sow is what you reap. That’s why we are sowing excellence — in products, people, processes, and partnerships... The appointment of #TamannaahBhatia as brand ambassador is a well-researched move — given her pan-India appeal, strong digital presence, and resonance with youth.”

He further elaborated that the selection of a brand ambassador considers several factors, including availability (especially if an actor has a non-compete agreement), social media reach, alignment with the brand and product, target audience, and overall marketing effectiveness. Patil hinted that Tamannaah’s appointment is part of a broader strategy to aggressively expand Mysore Sandal Soap’s market presence beyond Karnataka, signalling a comprehensive and strategic overhaul for the brand.

It is noteworthy that Tamannaah has primarily built her career in South Indian cinema and is well-known across that region. She began her acting journey with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005) before making her Telugu debut with Sree (2005) and Tamil debut with Kedi (2006). Over the years, she has delivered several notable performances in Telugu films and in Tamil cinema. Given her pan-India presence, what do you think about her appointment as the face of Mysore Sandal Soap?